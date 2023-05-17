Secretariat drew an ideal post position, No. 3, for the Preakness. Only five owners had dared to challenge him, and the track at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course was fast.

Big Red and his Meadow Stables team would have no excuses for the second jewel of racing’s 1973 Triple Crown.

One year earlier at the Preakness, the Meadow contingent had blamed a sloppy track for Kentucky Derby champion Riva Ridge’s shocking fourth-place finish. Moreover, many believed that his jockey, Ron Turcotte, had allowed eventual winner Bee Bee Bee to steal the race with a casual pace.

Aboard Secretariat, Turcotte was determined not to let history repeat.

But Secretariat stumbled out of the gate and dropped quickly to last place. Trained by Maryland native Bud Delp, Ecole Etage broke to the lead, with Derby runner-up Sham comfortably third on the rail.

That’s when it happened.

Pimlico’s tight turns notwithstanding, Secretariat, of his own accord, drifted to the outside and unleashed a stunning run through the first turn. Within 21 seconds, he seized a lead he would not relinquish.

“In less than a quarter mile, I passed every horse, took the lead and took control of the race,” Turcotte said matter-of-factly in a recent interview.

Sham’s jockey, Laffit Pincay Jr., still can’t believe it.

“Boy, he made that run in the first turn, and he went wide, then I really thought I was going to beat him,” Pincay said. “I said, ‘Boy, he’s got to tire.’ I didn’t want to lose sight of him, so I kind of tried to stay close to him, and at the head of the stretch — I thought I rode a really good race — I thought, I’ve got this son of a gun. But I just couldn’t go by him. He just kept on running. He just never stopped.

“The race was fantastic, what he did. You don’t see horses do that, making a run like that in the first turn, especially in a race like that, and still have enough to win the race.”

Bob Baffert trained Triple Crown champions American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), but he’s never seen a horse duplicate Secretariat’s Preakness move, which Big Red continued to the finish, where he bested Sham by 2½ lengths.

“The really top ones can probably sustain a half-mile,” Baffert said. “But he sustained like a three-quarter-of-a-mile move. It’s insane.”

“I could have won by 10-15 lengths more,” said Turcotte, who casually hand-rode Secretariat throughout the stretch.

The only question as Secretariat hit the wire was his time.

Pimlico’s toteboard flashed the electronic time of 1:55 for the 1⅜ miles. Using hand-held stopwatches, two seasoned Daily Racing Form clockers agreed on 1:53⅖, a Preakness record.

As William Nack outlined in his biography of Secretariat, Pimlico officials conceded two days later that the electronic timer had malfunctioned. They lowered the official winning time to 1:54⅖, per the hand-held result registered by the track’s clocker.

Secretariat’s owner, Penny Chenery Tweedy, was not assuaged. Citing CBS television footage, she pressed the matter for years, and in 2012, the Maryland Racing Commission lowered Secretariat’s record time to 1:53.

“For me, revisiting this dispute on a new day is a matter of resolution — for historians, for sportswriters and for racing fans,” she said in a CNN account. “Their voices are supported by sound evidence, and they deserve to be heard.”

“Justice was served,” Pimlico president Tom Chuckas said in a story published by Bloodhorse. “The Secretariat team made a compelling case that he ran the race in 1:53 flat and added the Preakness record to his resume. This is terrific news for Mrs. Chenery, who has been diligent in her fight for nearly 40 years, and the entire sport of horse racing.”

No one could have dreamed on May 19, 1973, that video reviews would become so prevalent in sports. No one could have dreamed that Secretariat’s Preakness time wouldn’t be resolved for 39 years.

The sole focus of racing’s dreams that day were on Secretariat’s pursuit of the sport’s first Triple Crown in a quarter-century and the lone remaining race in that quest — the Belmont Stakes in three weeks.

How would Big Red prepare for the Belmont’s grueling 1½ miles? Turcotte had a radical plan that he shared with trainer Lucien Laurin, who recoiled.

“Don’t ever,” Laurin told him, “speak of this again.”

The Times-Dispatch is publishing six stories to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown. Timed to coincide with each of the Crown races, they will appear in three sets of two.

4. Turcotte’s bold Preakness move.

5. Secretariat’s enduring legacy and The Meadow today.

6. The pinnacle at the Belmont.

