Simon says: Flying Squirrels infielder Simon Whiteman plays game based on speed

In one aspect of his life, Richmond Flying Squirrels shortstop/second baseman Simon Whiteman enjoys being a problem-solver. He graduated from Yale with a degree in chemical engineering and was a Rhodes Scholar candidate.

In another aspect of his life, Whiteman enjoys being a problem-creator. His tool in baseball is speed and using it to put pressure on opponents.

Whiteman can get from the right-handed batter’s box to first base in about 4 seconds. That rates near the top of the scouting scale for speed and is in line with some of the fastest runners in the major leagues, according to Statcast. Baseball America tabbed Whiteman the fastest baserunner in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The problem-creating field is where he’d like to remain for a while.

“I tell people best-case scenario I don’t have to use that piece of paper one bit,” he said. “Just do this for as long as I can and make a living off it, and we’ll go from there.”

Whiteman loved chemistry in high school, and combining it with engineering gave him a way to break things down, find solutions and apply them. Finishing with a 3.97 GPA, he studied renewable energy and solar energy at Yale.