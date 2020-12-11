Southside Speedway closing after 60 seasons of auto racing, citing coronavirus pandemic

Southside Speedway, a Richmond auto racing institution where NASCAR star Denny Hamlin first raced, is closing its doors for good.

The track posted a statement on its website Friday morning citing the coronavirus pandemic, which kept the track from offering racing this season, and cast doubt on a potential 2021 season.

"After much discussion, work, and prayer, we have decided that Southside Speedway’s time has come to an end," the statement read. "Please know that this was not a quick or an easy decision, and that we grieve along with you. The pandemic proved to be more than we could overcome, and rather than continue to keep you all in limbo, we have made the decision to close our gates."

Once on the fringes of the metro area, development in the Chesterfield area has made the track an appealing piece of land for developers - though another group could attempt to buy the track and stage racing there as well.

The 2019 season, the track's final one, was the 60th anniversary season. Southside Speedway made an institution of Friday night short-track racing in the area.