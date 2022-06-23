Special Olympics Virginia president Rick Jeffrey leaves having taken the organization to new heights

When Rick Jeffrey looks back, he considers it a providential occurrence.

If it had snowed one February day, 36 years ago, maybe the college basketball game he was scheduled to referee would’ve been postponed. And maybe he wouldn’t have met the fellow referee who helped him land a job with Special Olympics Virginia.

Perhaps Jeffrey never would’ve wound up with the organization that has been his home for more than three decades, and maybe he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to impact thousands upon thousands across the state, through the power of sport.

So it was providential that he encountered good weather on that February 1986 night, when he was scheduled to officiate a basketball game at Roanoke College. There he met Pete Lampman, who was also officiating, but who worked for Special Olympics Virginia as well.

Lampman and Jeffrey chatted in the locker room that evening, and Jeffrey happened to ask if Special Olympics Virginia had any openings. Lampman pulled out a business card and flipped it into Jeffrey’s bag.

Jeffrey didn’t think much more about it then, but he found the card in his bag some time later. He grabbed it and gave Lampman a call. And, six months later, Jeffrey was on staff at Special Olympics Virginia.

Special Olympics, Jeffrey discerned, was one the greatest uses of sport he had ever seen. It provided the athletes the opportunity to sharpen the tools that would help them excel in the community. And it provided, for others, a chance to see just how capable those with intellectual disabilities are.

Sports, then, through the Special Olympics, became a vehicle for social change. And it’s a ride Jeffrey has been on ever since 1986. He has led Special Olympics Virginia as president since 2000, steering the organization to vast growth in terms of reach, impact and financial standing.

It has been a momentous 36-year run, an era that ends June 30, as Jeffrey retires.

But Jeffrey exits having left an indelible mark, one that will help steer the organization into what’s ahead.

“He really saw the value of what sport could do for people. Not only the [Special Olympics athletes], but the folks around them,” said Dave Pawlowski, Special Olympic Virginia’s vice president of sports, health and fitness. “I think that passion has driven us to expect more out of our athletes. But also get them out in the community to let other people see what they can do.”

Jeffrey, 68, has been virtually a lifelong lover of sports, ever since the Richmond native started in Tuckahoe Little League as a kid. He played basketball and baseball at Douglas Freeman High, and then played basketball at Hampden-Sydney College, too.

English was Jeffrey’s major at H-SC, and he went on to teach and coach at Amelia Academy and at John Rolfe Middle School. Away from teaching, Jeffrey refereed college hoops games, which led him to the February 1986 encounter with Lampman, who was Special Olympics Virginia’s assistant executive director then.

Jeffrey loved teaching. But, for him, the Special Olympics was a better fit — struck by how the organization utilized athletics as part of a greater purpose.

“Which was to improve people's lives and give people an opportunity to show what's possible through sport. And so that's really why I got involved, that intrigued me,” said Jeffrey, who began as a region director, serving as a resource for local Special Olympics programs across Central Virginia.

He didn’t know at the beginning all of the places that the organization could touch. That was learned along the way.

But the basis became to not only improve the lives of Special Olympics athletes, but to also change others’ minds about what those athletes could accomplish — it’s 50/50. Jeffrey believes that if Special Olympics Virginia can change peoples’ minds about the proficiency of those with intellectual disabilities, then the lives of those with intellectual disabilities get better because it can prompt meaningful inclusion in the community at large.

"He came to Special Olympics for the same reason I did, and a lot of other people I think, is because we see more in sports than most people,” said Roy Zeidman, Special Olympic Virginia’s senior vice president. “Rick's big wording is sports is a vehicle. ... It's really just a vehicle to get people together, so they can interact and learn from each other."

As Jeffrey rose through the ranks at Special Olympics Virginia — from region director to director of sports and competition, to director of programs, to vice president of programs — he realized that, the more he delved into leadership, the greater the influence he could have. He could have a greater say in the organization's priorities.

And, to Jeffrey, the sports themselves have always been top of the list. The best Special Olympics programs in the country, to him, are those that do that.

“And then get the sports part of it right so that you can teach the leadership and everything else, and you can influence the population,” Jeffrey said.

Zeidman, who arrived at Special Olympics Virginia not long after Jeffrey, in 1987, could see Jeffrey on a trajectory toward becoming president. Jeffrey always had ideas, and he was always looking at how to grow things, Zeidman said.

And, in 2000, Jeffrey was elevated to the presidency, replacing Virginia Foster.

"I wanted to have an opportunity to do more,” Jeffrey said. “And so she gave me that opportunity to do more."

As president, Jeffrey could influence, but he could also get Special Olympic Virginia’s message out and he could recruit staff and board members who could work together to drive the organization forward.

Jeffrey always imagined being a college basketball coach. People even call him “Coach” around the office in Richmond.

And Jeffrey views his leadership of Special Olympics Virginia like a coach might. He’s putting together the people and formulating a plan, and then those people are going out and executing.

“You would probably be shocked at how few decisions I actually make,” Jeffrey said. “Because we have great players on this team at every level. And they have the autonomy to make decisions. So, they're making the plays, not me. But I'm putting them together and trying to coach a team.”

But Jeffrey is also the public face of the organization, said Donnie Knowlson, a longtime friend, ex-officio Special Olympics board of directors member, and former senior vice president of sales and marketing at Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, which was a longtime corporate sponsor of Special Olympics Virginia.

And, under Jeffrey’s purview, the number of Special Olympics Virginia athletes has grown to 23,000 — up from 5,000 range when he first joined the organization. He’s also made sure the organization is on supremely solid financial standing, with strong fundraising. Special Olympics Virginia currently has a reserve fund of more than $4.7 million and an endowment of $1.7 million.

He didn’t forget his background in education, either. Motivated by that, Jeffrey has pushed programming in Virginia schools over the past 13 years, as part of Special Olympics’ Unified Champion Schools initiative. The national program joins students with and without intellectual disabilities together in activity.

“Before the pandemic hit, we were in 527 schools around the state of Virginia,” Jeffrey said. “That was the largest number of schools penetrated by any Special Olympic program in the country.”

It’s important to Jeffrey that the athletes in Special Olympics Virginia are challenged, too — the organization believes in their capabilities. In the old days, Jeffrey said, at a swim meet, proper form wasn’t enforced. As long as the athletes finished it was OK. But now the rules are upheld just like anywhere else. If a swimmer, for example, doesn’t perform the breaststroke properly they will be disqualified.

"We thought it was disrespectful to our athletes,” Jeffrey said. “Because we had enough respect for them to think they could do it properly.”

Through it all, though, Jeffrey has come to be recognized for his marked personability, too. He’s a great storyteller, Zeidman said. And Knowlson said it’s rare that he doesn’t know an athlete’s name.

He tries to make everyone welcome, said Chelsea Gaughran, the athlete representative on the Special Olympics of Virginia’s board of directors.

“He makes sure he sees every athlete. He'll help them, he'll say hi to us,” Gaughran said. “He hangs out with us. ... He is truly going to be missed."

Jeffrey’s retirement coincides in part with the retirement of his wife, Robin. Robin retired a year ago and Jeffrey figured that he would probably work one more year and then retire himself, which lines up now.

He made the intention known last year, to allow time to identify a successor. Local firm Fahrenheit Advisors was brought on, for a national search. And the person who emerged was another longtime employee of Special Olympics Virginia: David Thomason, vice president for advancement.

Thomason has been with the organization since 1987. His emphasis is that the athletes are first, said Zeidman.

“And I just think that's a perfect progression of how we're moving along,” Zeidman said.

Jeffrey jokingly likes to say that his goal is to ride off into the sunset and that nobody would notice. That’s in the sense that he’s recruited quality staff members and, like a coach, has built a bench that will keep the organization chugging along with him gone.

And that’s what he fully expects.

Thanks to Jeffrey’s chance encounter in Roanoke 36 years ago, Special Olympics Virginia will never be the same.

"I will miss everybody,” Jeffrey said. “But, what I really wanted to know is that a year from now or two years from now or five years from now or 10 years from now, this thing is still moving forward up here.

“Taking the lessons that we've learned along the way and then building on those and learning new lessons to make everything stronger.”