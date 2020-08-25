Sports Backers announce virtual race through Europe

Sports Backers Tuesday announced a new race called the Great European 2500, a 2,500-kilometer (1,552-mile) virtual running tour of Europe spanning eight countries and beginning Oct. 3.

The course will pass through England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Slovakia before finishing in Hungary. Teams of six, 12 or 24 participants will combine their progress to collectively run the course. An online map and leaderboard will provide updates on the standings. Teams may register in male, female or coed divisions.

The event is both a race and a virtual tourism experience -- highlights on the course include Buckingham Palace, the Eiffel Tower and Mozart's birthplace. The run passes through a lineup of historic cities such as London, Paris, Salzburg, Milan and Budapest. Teams will receive photos and information about destinations as they travel the course.

The Great European 2500 is the latest in Sports Backers' series of transcontinental virtual events designed to keep people active during the pandemic. Executive director Jon Lugbill said in a release that health and wellness is more important now than ever.

"Physical activity provides so many benefits and we believe all people deserve access to active living," Lugbill said.

"We continue to serve that mission by offering innovative and inspirational opportunities like the Great European 2500 to keep people healthy, strong and moving."