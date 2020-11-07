Sports Memories: Richmond tournament helped launch women's tennis tour 50 years ago

The Virginia Slims Invitational stopped in Richmond two more times. It was moved to March in 1972, and King was the winner. A year later, Margaret Court had joined the tour and the Australian powered through the field.

“They were always our favorite stop,” said Casals of the Richmonders. “All the girls really wanted to stop in Richmond. It was one of the best-run tournaments, no matter where we went. And they really knew their tennis there, with [Richmond native] Arthur Ashe being one of the very best.”

Lou Einwick, director of the men’s indoor pro tournament at the Arena and later the Coliseum, said Dorothy Chewning deserved much of the credit for the tournament coming together because of her organizational abilities.

“Dorothy had vast organizational skills,” said Einwick, 84. “She really did. She became the ticket chairman for the men’s tournament for a long time. And she was obviously one of the reasons Heldman felt she could hold the tournament here.

“She was devoted to three things. One was Tom Chewning, her nephew. The second was the University of North Carolina [she and Dean Smith were buddies], and the third thing was women’s tennis. Dorothy supported those three things all the time. And she supported our tournament until she passed on.”