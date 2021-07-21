Squirrels boss Lou DiBella bringing boxing to The Diamond: 'Take Me Out to the Brawl Game'

DiBella envisions The Diamond being replaced in the next few years as the Flying Squirrels continue to collaborate with VCU on a plan for a new stadium, and saw late this season as an appropriate time for boxing at the ballpark that opened in 1985.

“We’re going to adapt this to The Diamond, and it will be really cool,” said DiBella, born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and a graduate of Tufts University and Harvard Law School. “But it’s also an example of when we do have a new stadium, a new facility, this is the kind of innovative stuff we can do that we haven’t been doing because the new facility will be more user-friendly and more adaptable to other events.”

DiBella’s research indicates there hasn’t been a significant boxing show in Richmond since 2008, and it’s been longer since there was an outdoor boxing event in Richmond.

“I know there’s a big appetite for sports in Richmond, but I also know that there’s an appetite for stuff you haven’t experienced before. I think that’s what makes it appealing,” he said.

The 10-round main event will match heavyweights Jerry Forrest (26-4-1 with 20 KOs), who’s based in Newport News, and Amron Sands (11-1, nine KOs), from Orlando, Fla.