Squirrels can't hold lead in Bowie

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ pennant hangover continues.

Since clinching the franchise’s first playoff spot since 2014, Richmond hasn’t won in four tries.

On Friday night, they lost 4-2 to the Bowie Baysox on the road.

The Squirrels picked up a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, but Bowie answered back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Richmond started the game with a leadoff home run from Michael Gigliotti, his seventh of the season.

For the Squirrels, Kai-Wei Teng (4-6) took the loss despite a generally solid outing. He allowed three runs and struck out seven in 5ª innings of work.

Bowie reliever Adam Stauffer (2-1) claimed the victory for the Baysox with a 3-inning performance from the bullpen where he struck out five and did not allow a run. Shelton Perkins slammed the door shut for his third save of the season.