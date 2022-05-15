Squirrels fall 12-1 to Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were defeated 12-1 by Harrisburg on Sunday in the finale of a week-long series.

The Squirrels were held to four total baserunners by the Senators (16-16), who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Richmond (20-13) used seven total pitchers, combining to allow 17 hits.

Harrisburg starter Ronald Herrera (Win, 2-2) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning until Shane Matheny broke it with a leadoff double. Brett Auerbach bounced into an RBI groundout that scored Matheny from third, breaking the shutout at 7-1.

Herrera finished his start with one run allowed on two hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. He retired the first 15 batters in a row, including six off strikeouts.