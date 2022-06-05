Squirrels fall 4-3 in Sunday finale in Akron

The Richmond Flying Squirrels closed out a road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday in front of 4,198 fans at Canal Park.

The Squirrels ended up taking the six-game series with four wins.

Sunday, Akron (29-22) struck early with a two-RBI double from George Valera in the first inning.

Richmond (28-23) had four extra-base hits, but left six runners stranded.

The Squirrels tied the game 2-2 in the second inning, but Akron stole the lead right back with an RBI single against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee, who took the loss to drop to 1-4.