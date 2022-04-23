Squirrels ride Matheny's hit to 2-1 road victory

The Richmond Flying Squirrels stayed above .500 with a 2-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon.

The game, played in Erie's UPMC Park, featured five Richmond pitchers combining to allow a combined four hits and 13 strikeouts.

In the seventh inning, pinch hitter Shane Matheny hit a two-RBI single to left field to open the game's scoring.

The SeaWolves countered in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to cut the margin to 2-1, but could not get any closer.

The tying run reached second base in the ninth inning, but back-to-back John Russell strikeouts secured the victory for the Flying Squirrels (8-6).

Squirrels starter Tristan Beck had seven strikeouts in five innings of scoreless work.