 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Squirrels ride Matheny's hit to 2-1 road victory

  • 0
LOGO

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo.

 Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels stayed above .500 with a 2-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon.

The game, played in Erie's UPMC Park, featured five Richmond pitchers combining to allow a combined four hits and 13 strikeouts.

In the seventh inning, pinch hitter Shane Matheny hit a two-RBI single to left field to open the game's scoring.

The SeaWolves countered in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to cut the margin to 2-1, but could not get any closer.

The tying run reached second base in the ninth inning, but back-to-back John Russell strikeouts secured the victory for the Flying Squirrels (8-6).

Squirrels starter Tristan Beck had seven strikeouts in five innings of scoreless work.

Erie (7-7) hosts the Squirrels one final time on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The team then returns home to start a homestand against Bowie.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scenes from the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News