Steven Alker surges late, claims victory at DECC golf tournament

For the second year in a row, Steven Alker began the final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments that make up the Schwab Cup playoffs, two shots behind the tournament leader.

Alker was in a different situation in 2021. He was playing in just his ninth tournament after becoming eligible for the PGA Tour Champions, and few people knew anything about him. He tied for fourth place.

A year later, circumstances have changed considerably. When he teed off Sunday on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, he trailed first- and second-round leader Jerry Kelly. Both were chasing their fourth victory of the season. One of Alker’s victories was a major, and he has led the Schwab Cup standings since early May.

Four birdies on the back nine, including three in a row on Nos. 15-17, propelled Alker to his fourth victory and a tighter grip on the Schwab Cup playoff standings lead.

“It was kind of a dogfight down there at the end. I was trying not to look at the leaderboard because there was so many guys trying to win this golf tournament,” said Alker, who posted a 4-under-par 68 for a 54-hole of total of 14-under 202. “I made those clutch birdies on 15, 16 and especially 17, that was huge. It was exciting and nerve-racking, everything, all those emotions.”

Alker finished one shot clear of K.J. Choi, who shot 5-under 67 on Sunday for a three-round total of 13-under 203.

Doug Barron (69), runner-up in a playoff with Bernhard Langer last year, Kelly (72) and Padraig Harrington (69) tied for third at 12-under 204. Harrington (No. 2) and Kelly (No. 4) maintained their positions in the Cup standings. Choi moved up to No. 12, and Barron rose to No. 13.

Ernie Els (67-205) and Brian Gay (69-205) tied for sixth. Rocco Mediate, starting on the back nine, recorded eight birdies and no bogeys for an 8-under 64 for the best score of the day.

When Alker, Kelly and Harrington finished the 10th hole, there was a five-way tie with Choi and Els for first at 11-under. Barron, Mediate, Brett Quigley and Rod Pampling were a shot back at 10-under.

Kelly holed a 50-foot downhill putt for birdie on No. 11 to take the lead. He got up and down to save pars on Nos. 13 and 14 but made no birdies in his last eight holes. Choi birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to finish second.

The top 54 players advanced to the TimberTech Championship in two weeks in Boca Raton, Fla. The defending champion is Steven Alker. It was his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

Gorgeous weather the first two days turned to wet and drab for the finale. Alker birdied the first hole Sunday and bogeyed the 7th.

No. 10 was a turning point.

“It really changed when I made birdie on 10 because [Kelly] bogeyed 10 and all of a sudden I’m back to like tied for the lead that quickly,” Alker said. “That kind of changed my mindset a little bit. I was swinging well and putting well, let’s just fire it up and give ourselves some chances because I knew the guys were going to make some birdies coming in.”

Alker’s wife was on hand for the victory.