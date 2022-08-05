'Swimming has always been my happy spot': World records fall at USMS Summer Nationals at SwimRVA

World records are falling to the tune of hundreds of rip-roaring voices reverberating around SwimRVA in Chesterfield this week, as the Richmond area hosts more than 1,000 swimmers of wide-ranging ages and backgrounds in the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship.

SwimRVA executive director Adam Kennedy said the event is the first swimming national championship ever held in the state of Virginia.

The bidding process for securing USMS summer nationals dates to 2016, and the event was initially scheduled for summer 2020 before the pandemic derailed those plans.

Among the competitors Wednesday through Sunday are 86 swimmers from Virginia Masters, and more with in-state connections from clubs such as Alexandria Masters and Club Tribe, a William & Mary alumni team.

Characters of interest abound. Actor Cooper Thornton, who appeared on popular sitcoms The Office and Parks and Recreation, swam Thursday, as did Abbas Karimi, an Afghan refugee who was born without arms, fled the country at 16 years old and recently became a U.S. citizen.

They all have one thing in common -- a love for the water, and the peace they find therein.

***

Nobody can see Caycee Buscaglia cry through her goggles.

A Midlothian native who went to Midlothian High, Buscaglia started swimming when she was 10. She was an All-American swimmer at East Carolina University, and the sport has always been a foundational component of her physical and mental wellbeing.

Buscaglia's husband, Bruce, passed away unexpectedly in spring of 2016 of acute leukemia, a condition he didn't even know he had.

Caycee Buscaglia's mom died of cancer when the former was in her late 20s. Her father died by suicide not long after. Buscaglia was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. She's around the same age her mother was when she passed away.

"I've swum through a lot of tragedy," Buscaglia, 57, said Thursday, sitting on the steps of the SwimRVA entrance hall, dripping wet after winning her heat in the 100-back.

"Lots of things to overcome, but swimming has always been my happy spot. Nobody sees me cry with the goggles on."

Buscaglia is two years removed from her own surgery. She's got the "all-clear" that her cancer was in remission from doctors about two weeks.

"So this has been a celebration week for me," she said with a smile, noting support from friends who've traveled to the area from around the country for USMS masters.

Buscaglia, the LMSC (local masters swimming club) chair, waved to friends and supporters passing her Thursday as she talked. She was thrilled when she touched the wall, having only returned to competition in June after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Buscaglia's daughter, Caroline, swims at Virginia Tech. And her son, Ryan, ran cross country at Maggie Walker and Virginia. She said athletics have been a cherished source of comfort and normalcy for her whole family.

Buscaglia will swim for Swim Across America this year to help raise money for cancer research. A backstroke specialist, he's got a few more heats this weekend.

She's been looking forward to USMS summer nationals in Richmond for years, swimming outside in lakes and open water during the pandemic to stay active.

"We were so excited, and then COVID hit," Buscaglia said. "Sports are our family. ... This is important to me to be back around people who are passionate about the same things I'm passionate about."

***

From SwimRVA to the Capitol Building, 99-year-old Willard Lamb gets his fair share of fanfare these days.

The World War II veteran has broke 91 FINA Masters world records across different age groups throughout his swimming career, including five so far this week as of Thursday.

The last time he weighed all of his medals, it came out to roughly 22 pounds.

"When you're in the age group by yourself you always get first place," Lamb quipped Thursday after breaking his world record with a 2:28.17 in the 100-back and making his way through throngs of congratulatory supporters.

He learned to swim when he was 12 and currently swims a mile three times a week at his local YMCA in Vancouver, Wash. That's 52 laps of freestyle on a 25-yard pool, then eight laps of backstroke.

"And that's my workout for the day," he said matter-of-factly.

"It's a big surprise about swimming, but when you get older, you feel so new in the water. I'd recommend the exercise to any old people. You think you're done but when you get in the water you're relaxed and you enjoy it."

Lamb, who turns 100 on Christmas Eve, spoke Thursday, holding the most recent medal to add to his collection.

The Washington state native is getting set for a trip to Washington, D.C. and the Capitol Building with his coaches soon, the next stop for one of the most accomplished masters swimmers of all-time who has become somewhat of a celebrity in the community.

His race drew thunderous cheers Thursday, from seemingly every competitor, organizer and fan in the place.

***

When Virginia Masters member Ron Collins swam the 50-fly Thursday, it must have felt an incredibly short time in the water compared to his more lofty swimming endeavors.

A Yorktown native, Collins, 60, swam at Virginia Tech, graduated in 1985 and has completed what he called the "Triple Crown of open water swimming."

He finished the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim in 8 hours and 26 minutes on June 23, 2002; traversed the English Channel Sept. 5, 2004 in 14 hours and 7 minutes; and completed a crossing of the Catalina Channel, swimming from Santa Catalina Island to the Southern California mainland in 10 hours, 5 minutes and 29 seconds on Sept. 10, 2013.

And those are only a few of his many achievements in ultra-distance, open-water marathon swimming. But Collins, who lived in Florida for much of his life before moving back to the area in 2020, is "more of a pool swimmer nowadays."

Collins hopes USMS summer nationals' arrival in Richmond will help usher in more enthusiasm for the sport in the area. Masters swimming is a little more mainstream in Florida, he said.

He came back to Virginia during the pandemic to help sick in-laws, and his wife is currently battling breast cancer.

"It's been a real challenge, never thought I'd be here," he said, looking around at swimmers passing him and his old team, St. Pete Masters, sitting in the bleachers.

"What swimming meant to me, coming to Virginia, is something I recognized as being there for my whole life. ... When I came (to Virginia Masters) they accepted me like family. They're offering to cook meals after surgeries. It's really been a big deal. We moved to a house right behind the pool so that it could be a centerpiece of life. ... My whole life was just gone, and (swimming) gave me something that was recognizable, that I could count on. It was really something else."

***

A small group of former William & Mary swimmers formed Club Tribe in 2014, just hoping to swim some relays together.

"We had no ambition for it to grow, it just immediately started growing organically," said Kyle Ahlgren, a 1997 W&M graduate who co-captained the Tribe swimming team.

Ahlgren penned an opinion piece published in the Virginian Pilot in October 2020 advocating for the reinstatement of seven sports teams, including swimming, after the university in September of that year announced they were being cut for financial reasons tied to the pandemic.

He said Club Tribe was involved in helping save the sport at William & Mary. The team has 62 swimmers at USMS nationals, and is comprised of about half W&M grads including 24 former Tribe swimmers, plus members with connections to the program and one current W&M swimmer, Julie Anderson.

"We do view it as a way to represent William & Mary and get William & Mary swimming out there. It's been very difficult keeping this program alive and continuing to have to convince the administration that this is a valuable thing," Ahlgren said.

"One of the things they're looking for is national prominence, a national footprint. We have in the last eight years created one of the very best teams in the country, one of the most elite masters teams out there. And we're here to represent you, we're here to show that the William & Mary swimming diaspora, the William & Mary swimming footprint, is important, it's real and we're here."

Club Tribe's membership ranges from ages 19 to 76, and Ahlgren said it's got a large contingent in Blacksburg, plus members from other parts of Virginia. They meet virtually and many train independently.

There were discussions of Club Tribe joining Virginia Masters in order to make a run at a regional championship, but it didn't happen because Club Tribe meets too sparingly, Ahlgren said.

"We targeted this meet and went all-in. We're trying to win the local club division, that's an audacious task," he said.

"These meets are very special for us, we try to rally as many people as we can and come together, it's a lot of fun."

***

Elsewhere Thursday, the pool erupted as one when 50-year-old North Carolina Masters swimmer Erika Braun set the world record for her age group with a 29.45 heat in the 50-fly.

And club teams went head-to-head in relays to conclude the day, as groups beneath banners on the side of the pool cheered on teammates with national and world records on the line.

On Sunday, USMS will award two team titles based on collective results, one regional, Virginia Masters' division, and one local for smaller groups like Club Tribe. Entry to SwimRVA is free to the public.