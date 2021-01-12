SwimRVA to host elite national event this weekend as Olympic trials loom

SwimRVA, in collaboration with USA Swimming, will be one of two locations to host the TYR Pro Swim Series, an annual event drawing as many as 600 of the nation's best swimmers as they prepare for the Olympic trials in June.

The Collegiate School Aquatics Center -- SwimRVA's headquarters in Chesterfield -- will be one of two locations to host the event, which is scheduled for Jan. 14-17. The primary site in San Antonio, Texas, will feature an invite-only field made up of the top ranked U.S. Swimmers, while the Richmond site will host up to 100 female and 100 male athletes based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.

This will be the second time SwimRVA has hosted the TYR Pro Swim Series. The first was in April 2019.

Scott Bennett, SwimRVA's director of communications, said the event is a key one on elite swimmer's calendars as they work toward the Olympic trials, particularly at a time where organized meets have been hard to come by.

“The great thing about this event is that, and it kind of coincides with what SwimRVA is, it’s an opportunity for access for these swimmers, access to a safe, competitive and fun environment to prepare them for bigger events," Bennett said.