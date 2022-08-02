SwimRVA welcomes international swimming community for U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship

More than 1,000 competitors from around the world will convene this week in Chesterfield at SwimRVA for the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship, the first event of its kind in the Richmond area.

The meet runs Aug. 3-7 and will include nearly 100 Virginia-based swimmers. USMS CEO Dawson Hughes said bringing Summer Nationals to Richmond "was an easy choice for us."

"The city's amazing and historic attractions will provide our members with a great out-of-pool experience, and the SwimRVA facility is world-class," Hughes said.

Among the competitors will be three U.S. Olympians -- Ohio Masters Swim Club member Yoshi Oyakawa, a gold medalist in the backstroke at the 1952 Helsinki games; Jeff Farrell, an international swimming Hall of Fame member who won two golds in relays at the 1960 Rome Olympics and has been a part of multiple world-record setting relay teams; and Ashley Whitney, a freestyle specialist who helped the U.S. win gold in the women's 4x200 free relay at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Oyakawa and Farrell are scheduled to compete against each other. Age groups represented span generations, with 99-year-old WWII veteran Willard Lamb the oldest scheduled competitor, though the event will include five other swimmers who are at least 90 years old and 44 other who are at least 80.

Some of the nation's top Paralympians are also set to compete, including Christie Raleigh Crossley, an American record-holder in the S9 100 butterfly who survived a traumatic brain injury suffered while skiing in 2018, and Abbas Karimi, an Afghan refugee who was born without arms, fled the country in a harrowing journey at 16 years old and recently became a U.S. citizen.

The first meet session is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with the final set to conclude at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. USMS will livestream the event on its YouTube channel, U.S. Masters Swimming Events Live Streaming.