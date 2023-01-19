Taylor Heinicke will replace Ryan Kerrigan as co-host of RVA Sports Awards

Taylor Heinicke has done some of his best work in relief.

He'll get another opportunity in Richmond, on Feb. 4.

Heinicke has been tapped as the new co-host of the RVA Sports Awards at the Altria Theater. The awards recognize outstanding athletes, coaches, teams and leaders in the community.

The event's originally scheduled host, Ryan Kerrigan, now has another obligation – he was chosen to be one of the position coaches at this year's Senior Bowl, which is a game for top college prospects that marks the beginning of the NFL draft season.

The Senior Bowl is also on Feb. 4, in Mobile, Ala.

CBS 6 sports anchor Lane Casadonte will host alongside Heinicke, who is no stranger to success in the state. Heinicke was the Dudley award winner as the state's best college football player while at Old Dominion, and put the young Monarchs' program on the map while writing the school's record book.

Proceeds from the RVA Sports Awards support the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant Program. The event also supports two annual scholarships for students at Virginia State’s Sports and Hospitality Management Program and in the Center for Sport Leadership at VCU.

For ticket information, go to www.RVASportsAwards.com.