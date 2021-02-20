Teel: All sports venues aren't equal, so let's not treat them that way when assigning capacities

Small groups of families/friends sat together, properly distanced from similar clusters. Masks were “required,” but enforcement and compliance were spotty.

That failure/refusal to mask is concerning as we, hopefully, inch closer to the pandemic’s end. Nationally, infections, hospitalizations and deaths are declining, while thousands are getting vaccinated daily, though not in the numbers many hoped.

The last thing anyone wants is a setback.

Northam is expected to address sports attendance guidelines in Virginia this week, opportune timing for NASCAR, the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, Richmond Kickers and other sports enterprises.

The first of Richmond’s two Cup races this year is April 18, eight days after Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and friends compete at Martinsville Speedway. The Flying Squirrels unveiled their 120-game schedule Thursday, 60 at home, with a May 4 opener. The USL also is planning to begin its season in early May.