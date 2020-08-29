Terzaghi, Kraft boost Kickers to second straight 2-1 win

The Kickers and Triumph, joining other players in the league, did not play for the game’s first seven minutes, instead kneeling before a short warmup.

“I think that the win is great, but that was more important by far,” goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald said. “I know that a lot of guys are a little bit mixed on if we wanted to play this game or not, following some of the NBA’s footsteps. They’re doing a great job setting the tone and leading the way. But we decided as a group, and the Black players’ coalition of USL decided that we’re going to play the game.

“So we wanted to make sure that we made a good statement and let everyone know exactly where we stand.”

Terzaghi has been blazing to start this season, a key catalyst in the Kickers’ run of results. The flame continued to burn Saturday, with a boost from teammate Matt Bolduc. Bolduc, on a 15th-minute fast break, dumped off a ball with perfect touch to Terzaghi who, unmarked from 6 yards out, lightly tapped it into the goal to put Richmond up 1-0. It was his fifth goal in six games.

Fourteen minutes later, though, a couple of bad bounces for the Kickers led to an equalizer. Alex Morrell sent a cross that ricocheted off the torso of Brandon Fricke. Fitzgerald got fingertips on the ball, but it bounced off the bottom of the crossbar and past him.