The 85th Deep Run Horse Show kicks off on Wednesday, runs through the weekend

Celebrating its 85th anniversary, the Deep Run Horse Show kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday in Manakin-Sabot.

Over five days, riders and horses will compete for 27 trophies and over 200 ribbons in more than 150 events at the historic venue, located at Deep Run Hunt Club, 1540 Manakin Road.

Bonnie Rhea Adams, a board member for the DRHS, says the competition draws equestrians from all along the Eastern Seaboard.

“It is an environment that people enjoy not just when they are in the ring, but outside of the ring, because of the hospitality and setting,” Adams said. “It is just a beautiful setting, and not that far out.”

One of the top prizes is the Bryan Trophy, an honor that has been bestowed upon a junior rider since 1962.

On Saturday, riders under 18 years old will compete in the Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class by completing high difficulty jumps and will be scored for skill and elegance.

“It is a pretty special class, and it is pretty historic,” Adams said.

Last year, Richmond’s Annabele Whitehead claimed the title at age 16.

The events are primarily in the hunter and equitation classes. In hunter classes, judges evaluate the horse’s ability, and in equitation, the rider’s skills are judged.

The United States Equestrian Federation designated the DRHS as a Heritage Competition in 1937, the highest level show the federation awards.

Being a part of a show of that caliber allows equestrians to earn more points toward their year’s total, which qualifies them for national competitions. In addition to qualifying point allotment, more prize money is distributed at the premier competitions.

The event has been sanctioned for 85 years but has existed much longer. The event moved to its current home in Goochland County shortly after World War II.

The competition will take place in two rings, but there also will be a number of other activities at the club.

Vendors will be selling clothes, jewelry, art, food and more throughout the week. A breakdown of the show’s schedule is available online at deeprunhorseshow.com.

Parking and admission is free, and the competition begins at 8 a.m. each day.