The Commanders entered the season with a plethora of tight ends, and ended up needing them all

It is NFL tradition for a quarterback to thank his offensive linemen for a season of protecting him with a generous Christmas gift.

For running backs, the thanks for a job well done often comes in the form of endorsements or big salaries.

Then there are tight ends.

Most are not celebrities, but all do the dirty work to keep things moving. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke thanked the Commanders' group with new pairs of Jordan shoes after a win over the Houston Texans.

"This might be the first time I've ever heard of the tight ends getting any type of respect from anywhere," Logan Thomas said with a laugh.

Thomas has dined at both sides of the table, as a star quarterback at Virginia Tech and now a down-and-dirty tight end in Washington.

"Outside of the top 5-to-10 guys that play our position, it's just a bunch of guys that don't get any respect in the league," Thomas said. "We're not offensive linemen, we're not receivers, we're not running backs; we're just kind of out there doing what we do with no glory."

He may be underselling the impact his group has had for the Commanders this season.

At training camp, tight end was a position of intrigue, with more players seemingly deserving of a roster spot than there were snaps to go around.

It turns out the whole group was needed.

Thomas was returning from an ACL injury, and started Week 1 before a mid-season setback briefly sidelined him. He had his best game of the year against Houston, but illness kept him from an encore performance against Atlanta.

Second-year player John Bates is the other tight end, along with Thomas, to record a touchdown this year.

On the spectrum of tight ends, Bates is more of a lineman than a receiver, but that's exactly what Washington has needed during its recent run of dominance, with several looks calling for two and even three tight ends to help with blocking.

"It feels good for everybody to contribute," Bates said. "You want to just go out there and do whatever we can to get a win."

Rookies Cole Turner, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges all arrived at training camp ready to fight for a spot, but now the calendar says December and they're all still around.

Hodges and Rogers are both injured reserve. Turner has been a steady presence in the second half of the season.

A former quarterback, Hodges turned heads in October with his receptions, and against the Vikings had a 24-yard run that showed his speed.

"We've all been gravitating to each other. It's a real tight room," Rodgers said. "It's like a group of brothers in there wishing for each other to have the best success."

Those good vibes extend to Heinicke, who said if the team keeps winning, the shoes will keep coming.

Sunday presents a tough test against the New York Giants, in a game that figures to showcase running on both sides of the ball.

The backs will get the glory, but the tight ends will know the role they played in making it happen.