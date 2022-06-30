The Henrico soccer coach behind 'Kickeroo' is hanging up his cleats after 14 years

Over the last 14 years, Richmond Kickers fans have seen players, coaches and even leagues come and go, but there has always been one constant - Kickeroo.

The team's lovable marsupial mascot has been played by the same man, Jacob Maupin, during that entire time.

Maupin is planning to hang up the big red shoes after this season.

“Being Kickeroo has been a part of so many different chapters of my life,” Maupin said. “From being a high school and college-aged kid, to getting married and having kids of my own.”

While sitting in French class as a sophomore at Hermitage High, Maupin decided he would reach out to the Kickers about joining as a game day volunteer. After five years of volunteering, Maupin was offered the full time Kickeroo position heading into the 2009 season.

“I thought it was going to be just for a few years, just to make a little extra money, and I just fell in love with it from there,” Maupin said. “It was a really good way to stay close to pro soccer.”

Maupin has been involved with the Kickers organization for nearly 20 years of its 30-year existence. Maupin has been through three suits, three coaches and a handful of league changes over his tenure.

Richmond sits at second place in the USL League One standings entering Saturday night's game against North Carolina FC. The game begins at 7 p.m. at City Stadium, with a fireworks spectacular to follow.

A lifelong soccer fan, Maupin coaches the boys and girls soccer teams at Holman Middle School, where he holds a full-time position as a safety official.

Maupin said what started as a way to stay close with pro soccer soon became a place he could continue his passion of working with kids.

“I’ve always enjoyed working around kids,” Maupin, a father of a 3-year-old and 1-year-old, said. “You see kids and their faces light up when they see Kickeroo, just like they’re seeing Santa Claus.”

Maupin said that although Kickeroo’s outer appearance has changed over the years, what's inside hasn't.

“I like to think that the personality of Kickeroo has always stayed the same,” Maupin said. “A fun loving, goofy but intimidating character, at the same time who is not afraid to pull pranks.”

Maupin said unlike other professional mascots that have handlers and follow scripts, the Kickers have allowed him to be as creative as he’d like on the job. One fan favorite during hot games is to chant ‘Roo needs a beer,' and one of the team's Red Army supporters will then pour a beer into a small hole in Kickeroo's suit.

A question frequently asked to Maupin is how he manages not overheating while wearing the girthy suit. Maupuin said he credits the team doctor and trainer, who keeps track of Maupin’s water consumption and air conditioning breaks.

Over his 14 seasons Maupin said his favorite memory is when the late David Bulow, a beloved player and coach, approached him before a game and enlisted his help with a goal celebration in which Kickeroo would pretend to be paparazzi taking photos of a posing Bulow.

“I was trying to interact with the crowd, but also keep an eye on the game, and sure enough, he scored,” Maupin said. “I ran over to the field and we started doing this goal celebration and it was just so much fun.”

Maupin had two pieces of advice for whomever takes over as Kickeroo next season.

“Be creative, have fun and treat every person who comes up to you as if this is the first time they’re around a mascot,” Maupin said. “Lesson number two would be to drink plenty of water.”