'The perfect storm': With horses from Churchill Downs, Colonial Downs anticipates high-caliber competition

For the past two years, Mike Tomlinson got six stalls at Colonial Downs. The Churchill Downs-based trainer sent small strings to the New Kent track, generally keeping four horses in Virginia and saving two empty stalls to send others back and forth from Kentucky.

But this year, with stables at Churchill Downs closed temporarily, Tomlinson brought 19 horses.

For him, the decision to send more horses to Colonial Downs was easy: The track surface has always been excellent and “kind to horses,” there’s plenty of grazing space and his horses have always left the track “sounder and in better condition than they came.”

At Churchill Downs, nearly 1,500 horses have been temporarily displaced, Tomlinson said. As a result, Colonial Downs’ race meets will feature 150-200 horses from Kentucky this upcoming season, according to marketing and communications specialist Darrell Wood.

“I don't want to sound braggadocious or pompous, but the competition in Kentucky is as tough as it is anywhere,” Tomlinson said. “So when you come from that racing circuit and you come to a circuit outside of Kentucky … you're probably going to bring a little higher level.”