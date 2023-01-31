This year's Monument Avenue 10k will bring the post-race party back to Monroe Park

The party is back on at Monroe Park, as organizers of this year's edition of the Monument Avenue 10k will move the finish line closer to the party zone in an attempt to create a more festive atmosphere for racers and spectators.

That was one of the announcements made Tuesday at the race's kickoff event, held at Ukrop's Food Hall. Ukrop's and Kroger will once again serve as the race's title sponsors.

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, race director Meghan Keogh said entries are already ahead of last year's pace. Organizers plan to restore the shine fully on one of the area's signature events after a combination of the pandemic and construction at Monroe Park threw curveballs over the past few years.

"We're excited to bring the community together," Keogh said. "We hope that people saw last year that it was a fun environment, it was a safe environment, and it's time to come back out and be a part of it."

Also new this year will be an upgrade in the T-shirts given to participants in the YMCA 10k Training Team, which consists of groups that meet for 10 weeks prior to the event, mostly to help encourage first-time runners and those setting new time goals. The shirt is in partnership with Sheehy automotive.

Instead of a regular T-shirt, participants will receive a "technical" shirt, the kind favored by professional runners.

Both the shirts and participant medals for all runners were designed by local graphic designer Frank Anderson, who is a five-time participant in the event.

The shirt design is a nod to the dogwood flowers that bloom in Richmond each spring, and the medal features a stained glass element intended to be reminiscent of the homes lining Monument Avenue.

With the finish line moving to Shafer and Franklin streets, the mid-race "turn" will now be at Monument Avenue and Chantilly Street, slightly closer than in past years.

The Sheehy Post Race Festival returns to Monroe Park for the first time since 2016.

For years, the race, which was started in 2000, finished in the park, which provided a place for spectators and participants to reunite and party.

Keogh said there will be a DJ, food trucks and sponsor tents set up in the park on race day.

"It will be a whole party atmosphere, for people who set their goal and accomplish their goals to celebrate that," she said.

Two local figures who have been a part of every 10k since the inaugural race were on hand for the event — Jon Lugbill of Sports Backers and Bobby Ukrop, chairman of Ukrop's Homestyle Foods.

"Twenty-four years ago I reached out to Bobby to sponsor the Monument Avenue 10k," Lugbill said. "Right away I dreamed big, that it would be a signature running event for the Richmond region. And now, we all take for granted that it is."

Often participants have to be convinced or cajoled to run for the first time, Lugbill said, but he added that their doing so creates ripple effects on the health and wellness of the community.

"The number of people that started their active living journey because of this event is in the hundreds of thousands," Lugbill said. "That is a big deal. And that makes a big difference."

PHOTOS: Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k