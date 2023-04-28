Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k
The sounds of cowbells, confetti poppers, shouts of encouragement and throwback rock ’n’ roll music filled the air on Saturday, April 22, as 29,964 feet traversed 32,808 feet at the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.
Enthusiasts of all ages ran, walked, jogged and cycled the streets of Richmond with times ranging from about 30 minutes to more than three hours.
The annual 10k has grown from a few more than 2,000 runners in the year 2000 to the nearly 15,000 that competed this week.
The race has become a spectacle, with participants and audience members dressing up in costumes and holding funny and encouraging signs.
Pac-Man, Darth Vader, various tacos and a guy carrying a tuba raced toward the finish line as Jammin Grannies, multiple dogs and The Vagabond Dandies cheered them on.
Rarely was there a gap along the route as thousands packed the sidewalks to join in on the experience.
Though Robinson Snyder and Keira D’Amato broke the tape to win the men’s and women’s categories, everyone enjoyed themselves on and off the course.
PHOTOS: 2023 Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k
042323-rtd-met-10k
Robinson Snider of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., won the men’s race in 30:21. He finished just 10 seconds ahead of Stuart Terrill.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Brendan Pevarski attempts to take flight during the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. More than 20,000 runners participated, and the event raised more than $144,500 for the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Midlothian’s Keira D’Amato, a former women’s marathon record holder, sailed to victory in the women’s race in a time of 32.47.
PHOTOS BY MIKE KROPF, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Thousands of runners participate in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Keira D'Amato crosses the finish line to take first place for the women during the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Brandon McPherson, left, and Ashley McPherson compete in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Esayiyas Mulat competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, which drew more than 20,000 participants this year, is a long-established spring tradition.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Brendan Pevarski competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Craijetta Lewis cheers while participating in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Anthony Clary gestures as he runs through confetti during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Four-year-old Finn relaxes on the sidewalk as runners go past during the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Maggie Houchens, with father Nicholas Houchens, watches runners go by during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Kelly Boppe and Kobe cheer on runners during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
David Brennan, 6, gives a runner a high-five during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Julie Hunt dances with the Jammin Grannies during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Cole Bryan yells while he competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
The Vagabond Dandies, a band comprised of VCU Health doctors, plays for runners during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Alexa Zafaeana cheers runners on during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Participants in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k run down Broad Street on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Robinson Snider crosses the finish line to take first place for the men during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
042323-rtd-met-10k
Runners kick off the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Broad Street on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH