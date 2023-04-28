The sounds of cowbells, confetti poppers, shouts of encouragement and throwback rock ’n’ roll music filled the air on Saturday, April 22, as 29,964 feet traversed 32,808 feet at the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.

Enthusiasts of all ages ran, walked, jogged and cycled the streets of Richmond with times ranging from about 30 minutes to more than three hours.

The annual 10k has grown from a few more than 2,000 runners in the year 2000 to the nearly 15,000 that competed this week.

The race has become a spectacle, with participants and audience members dressing up in costumes and holding funny and encouraging signs.

Pac-Man, Darth Vader, various tacos and a guy carrying a tuba raced toward the finish line as Jammin Grannies, multiple dogs and The Vagabond Dandies cheered them on.

Rarely was there a gap along the route as thousands packed the sidewalks to join in on the experience.

Though Robinson Snyder and Keira D’Amato broke the tape to win the men’s and women’s categories, everyone enjoyed themselves on and off the course.

