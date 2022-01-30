 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ticket sales end soon for inaugural RVA Sports Awards, to be hosted by Tiki Barber
Ticket sales end soon for inaugural RVA Sports Awards, to be hosted by Tiki Barber

NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.

The area’s biggest names in sports will be celebrated Saturday night at the inaugural RVA Sports Awards.

The event, which will be hosted by Tiki Barber and televised on CBS 6, was created by the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

It will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and tickets remain available until Wednesday.

There will be five awards given through fan voting, and two selected by panels — Bobby Ukrop has been announced as the Community Champion award winner, and there will be a “Power of Sport” award given as well.

Voting has ended, but here’s a refresher on the categories and nominees:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

Keira D’Amato: Individual runner

Kaitlyn McNeel: Godwin High School and Richmond Volleyball Club

Cheta Emba: Team USA Rugby (Maggie Walker Governor’s School)

SouthState Male Athlete of the Year

Emiliano Terzaghi: Richmond Kickers

Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland: VCU and Denver Nuggets

Chris Marston: Sportable

Synergy Technical Team of the Year

  • Chesterfield Little League softball
  • Patrick Henry High School boys volleyball
  • VCU baseball

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Marcus Lewis: Varina High School (football)

Matt Barany: University of Richmond (men’s and women’s swimming and diving)

Kara Bacile: Steward school (girls basketball)

Rebkee Moment of the Year

Richmond Raceway’s 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute: The Xfinity Series race included a tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond: After a 610-day wait when MLB canceled the 2020 season, the Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to the field in front of a sellout crowd for the 11th consecutive season.

PONY League baseball players make history: Pitcher and hitter become second and third girls to play in the PONY Baseball World Series and first ever to face one another as pitcher and hitter.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

