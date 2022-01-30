Ticket sales end soon for inaugural RVA Sports Awards, to be hosted by Tiki Barber

The area’s biggest names in sports will be celebrated Saturday night at the inaugural RVA Sports Awards.

The event, which will be hosted by Tiki Barber and televised on CBS 6, was created by the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

It will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and tickets remain available until Wednesday.

There will be five awards given through fan voting, and two selected by panels — Bobby Ukrop has been announced as the Community Champion award winner, and there will be a “Power of Sport” award given as well.

Voting has ended, but here’s a refresher on the categories and nominees:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

Keira D’Amato: Individual runner

Kaitlyn McNeel: Godwin High School and Richmond Volleyball Club

Cheta Emba: Team USA Rugby (Maggie Walker Governor’s School)