Tiki Barber tapped to host first RVA Sports Awards, on Feb. 5

The first RVA Sports Awards, an event that will celebrate the best of the area's sports scene, will be hosted by Tiki Barber.

Organizers of the event made the announcement this week, noting Barber's distinguished career in the NFL as well as his Virginia ties.

The awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 5 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and tickets are available at RVASportsAwards.com.

“I am thrilled to host the inaugural RVA Sports Awards this coming February and help showcase what is truly one of the best sports communities in Virginia,” Barber said in a press release. “I hope you will join me in what is sure to be a night to remember on the red carpet.”

Awards will be given in several categories to note both local sports achievement and athletes from the region who are excelling at a national level.

“Our sports community is strong, resilient and innovative,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism Vice President of Community Relations, said. “Sports brings people together and builds local pride. We’re looking forward to honoring those that make our region a better place at the RVA Sports Awards.”