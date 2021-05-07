Time may be running out to see top Giants prospect Heliot Ramos in Richmond

Because of the team's limited capacity at the moment (2,943), fans holding Friday tickets can exchange them for a future game, but not Saturday's games, which were already sold out.

As of Friday night, a small number of tickets remained for Sunday afternoon's Mother's Day celebration at the ballpark.

After Sunday the team hits the road for a week, meaning Ramos may not return anytime soon.

There will still be more of the Giants' young talent to see, though, and Thursday marked the first appearance of the season for a pitcher who was also in Richmond in 2019.

Six-foot-11 right-hander Sean Hjelle, a former second-round pick and the team's top prospect on the mound, also had a memorable night.

Hjelle (say Jelly), in his first professional plate appearance bounced a two-run single up the middle in the Flying Squirrels’ six-run second inning and drove in another run with a groundout. In 3 2/3 innings, Hjelle, 23, gave up three homers among five hits (six runs), and struck out seven, with three walks.

The staggering start times between the major and minor leagues this season mean Ramos and Hjelle are getting their seasons started later than their pro counterparts.