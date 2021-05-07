Time may be running out to see top Giants prospect Heliot Ramos in Richmond

Want to see red-hot San Francisco Giants prospect Heliot Ramos? It might be wise to head to The Diamond as soon as possible.
Ramos, a former first-round pick, whose first name is pronounced "Elliott," may not be in Double-A much longer.
The Giants were conservative in their placement of top stars coming out of spring training, and Ramos was sent to Richmond. If this week is any indication, though, he'll be in Triple-A Sacramento shortly.
On Thursday, the 21-year-old Ramos hit a three-run homer, his second homer in three games, delivered an RBI double, and singled in the Flying Squirrels' 12-6 win over Hartford.
After the home run, he was handed a football helmet in the dugout to protect his head while teammates saluted his effort.
For the 2-1 Flying Squirrels, Ramos has gone for six for 13.
In 21 spring-training games with the Giants, Ramos, who's from Puerto Rico, batted .410 (16-39), with three doubles and three homers.
He didn't get a chance to stay hot on Friday, as afternoon storms resulted in the postponement of the evening's game before it began.
The Squirrels will make up the game as part of a Saturday doubleheader, with two 7-inning games set to begin at 4:35 p.m., and fireworks slated for the conclusion of the second game.
Because of the team's limited capacity at the moment (2,943), fans holding Friday tickets can exchange them for a future game, but not Saturday's games, which were already sold out.
As of Friday night, a small number of tickets remained for Sunday afternoon's Mother's Day celebration at the ballpark.
After Sunday the team hits the road for a week, meaning Ramos may not return anytime soon.
There will still be more of the Giants' young talent to see, though, and Thursday marked the first appearance of the season for a pitcher who was also in Richmond in 2019.
Six-foot-11 right-hander Sean Hjelle, a former second-round pick and the team's top prospect on the mound, also had a memorable night.
Hjelle (say Jelly), in his first professional plate appearance bounced a two-run single up the middle in the Flying Squirrels’ six-run second inning and drove in another run with a groundout. In 3 2/3 innings, Hjelle, 23, gave up three homers among five hits (six runs), and struck out seven, with three walks.
The staggering start times between the major and minor leagues this season mean Ramos and Hjelle are getting their seasons started later than their pro counterparts.
Ramos went through two rounds of spring training, excelling with the Major League team and then continuing to rake at an alternate-site camp that took place after the Giants went to San Francisco.
During his time in the big-league camp, Ramos won the Barney Nugent Award, which the team gives to its top newcomer each year. The award is voted on by teammates, coaches and staff, and is named for a former Giants trainer.
