Times-Dispatch has best showing since at least 2000 in APSE national sports journalism contest

The Richmond Times-Dispatch sports section received high praise in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors journalism contest, considered the most prestigious awards in the industry.

The national judging panel rated The Times-Dispatch a Top 10 newspaper in both the daily section and the Sunday section contests.

The RT-D competes in the mid-size division with 67 other newspapers and media outlets.

This is the paper's fourth daily section award since 2000, which is as far back as records go, and the paper's first Sunday section award during that time.

Unlike past years, the Top 10 honorees were not ranked 1-10, because of the pandemic.

The sports section also won five individual honors.

Photographer James Wallace received a Top 10 win in the "feature photo" division, for his photo of socially distanced Little Leaguers.

The paper claimed two Top 10 nods in the "explanatory" category, for articles that dig deep on a relevant issue.