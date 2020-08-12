For James Lutz, the spring consisted of a lot more golf and a lot less archery.
Lutz, who won a world title in compound archery last year, turned to the links rather than the range after archery events were put on hold in March due to the coronavirus. The 22 year old from Wisconsin didn’t touch his bow for about two months, a break he used to recharge.
"I think it kind of lit a fire in me that I really didn't expect,” Lutz said.
On Tuesday, Lutz drove 15 hours to Richmond. And, on Thursday, he’ll make his official return to the competitive circuit.
He’s one of about 275 archers in town for one of the biggest events on the annual calendar. Dorey Park in Henrico is hosting USA Archery’s Target Nationals and U.S. Open, through Saturday.
It’s a gathering of some of the best bow-and-arrow wielders in the world, for one of their first tournaments back since the schedule earlier this year was decimated.
"This is a really unique event for us,” said J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism’s director of sports relations. “So any time the Richmond region can bring in a national governing body, it really helps showcase us as a destination for athletes of all abilities, of all types of sports.”
Richmond Region Tourism and Henrico County teamed up to win the bid for this week’s event, in a process that began in December 2017. They won the right to host it on a two-year deal, so it’ll be back in 2021.
Dorey Park will also host the National Collegiate Target Championships and World University Games – U.S. Team Trials next year.
On Wednesday, a practice day for the Target Nationals and U.S. Open, archers reconnected with each other in between rounds launching arrows at roughly 270 feet per second — or 184 miles per hour — at yellow-, red- and blue-colored targets 50, 60 and 70 meters away.
In light of the pandemic, there’s less competitors at this year’s championship than usual — a little over half. There’s subsequently less targets set up, about 90.
During competition, to help enable social distancing, there will be two archers assigned to each target as opposed to the usual four.
Spectators will be allowed, in certain areas.
The event is an open tournament, with no qualification build-up. Ages of archers range from teens to over 70. Divisions are separated by bow type (recurve, compound, barebow), age group and gender.
There are multiple Olympians and Paralympians in the field.
"Our depth is not the same as it would be in a normal year. But we still have a lot of top representation,” said Sheri Rhodes, USA Archery’s national events manager.
The talent was clear as archers endured the humid conditions Wednesday to prepare themselves for what’s ahead. The conditions could play a factor in whether or not world-record caliber scores are put up this week.
Boston’s Braden Gellenthien, after fetching a practice batch of arrows shot almost perfectly in the middle of a target, explained that humid conditions can cause arrows to track downrange more than usual because of the mass of the air.
"To get on that pace to shoot a score that's going to threaten a world record, you need really calm conditions,” said Gellenthien, who is currently No. 1 in the outdoor compound bow world rankings. “Not a lot of wind. Overcast skies are a lot easier on the eye and it allows you to relax and be a little bit more consistent shooting position.”
The 34-year-old Gellenthien got into archery as a kid in Cub Scouts. Further down the target line Wednesday was an archer who’s newer to the sport, but still accomplished in his own right: Andre Shelby.
Shelby, from Jacksonville, Fla., won a gold medal in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. He was the first African-American to ever compete in Paralympic Archery. He bought his first bow in 2009.
He recently shifted to a brand new bow setup, and this week’s tournament is a chance to give it a real test.
“I just wanted to test it out, see where I'm sitting at. If I need to go back and make a few changes,” said Shelby, 53.
In the women’s practice group Wednesday was one of the youngest competitors, but one with a likely Olympic future. Casey Kaufhold is a 16-year-old who’s competed on a regular basis since she was 12.
She’s the current leader in trials for the Olympics that are scheduled to pick back up in the spring.
Kaufhold used the break in competitions to continue to improve, and said she feels good heading into this week.
“And I'm definitely really excited to see all the competitors again,” Kaufhold said. “Because it's been since March since I've seen most of these people. So I'm definitely excited to reconnect those friendships and just have fun competing."
The Target Nationals and U.S. Open represents one of 30 sporting events Richmond Region Tourism will have hosted through Labor Day and since early June, when Phase Two guidelines went into effect. Those events represent $16 million in economic impact. That helps offset the 43 sporting events Richmond Region Tourism has had to cancel for a loss of $27.9 million in spending.
It’s also the first national championship event hosted by a national governing body ever hosted in Henrico County.
In a unique year, it’s a unique event that could yield results that are right on target.
“We're just excited, going into an Olympic year next year, to be able to set the stage for these Olympians to start in Richmond and lead into the Olympics next summer,” Poma said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.