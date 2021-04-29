Tourism group will stage 'RVA Sports Awards' starting next year to celebrate the region

The Richmond Region Tourism Foundation is announcing plans to celebrate the best of the area's sports scene.

The group will launch the "RVA Sports Awards" on Feb. 5, 2022. The awards were announced Thursday at a kickoff ceremony at Richmond Raceway.

Among the categories awarded will be male and female athletes of the year, a coach and team of the year, a moment of the year and a community champion.

Some will be decided by a panel, with others voted on by local fans. The ceremony will be broadcast by WTVR on CBS 6.3, with a half-hour special wrapping up the event the following week.

"I think all of this solidifies our region as a welcoming partner to the sports industry," said Henrico country manager John Vithoulkas.

The presenting sponsor of the awards will be Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs.

Some proceeds will go to the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation's Sports Tourism Grant initiative, which awards grants to groups to grow and develop sports tourism events in the region.

There will also be a scholarship program to support one student each year in sports-related programs at Virginia State and VCU.