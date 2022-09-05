Trainer Graham Motion, with Royal Patronage, has chance at Virginia Derby grand slam Tuesday

After running in the renowned English Derby back in the spring, Royal Patronage was transplanted across the pond.

And it’s here, competing in the $300,000 Virginia Derby on Tuesday — the headliner of the racing season at Colonial Downs — that Royal Patronage has a prime chance to continue trainer Graham Motion’s run of Derby success.

“Pretty unique to have an English Derby runner run in the Virginia Derby,” Motion said. “Doesn’t happen too often, I don’t think.”

Royal Patronage, at 5-1 odds, is one of the favorites in the field of 11 3-year-old horses set to spar in the Derby, on Colonial Downs’ 1 1/8-mile turf course. And up for grabs for the Fair Hill, Md.-based Motion is a Virginia Derby grand slam — a fourth straight win in the race in unorthodox fashion, across two different tracks and six different years.

Tuesday marks the 19th edition of the Derby, and it’s set to start at 6:14 p.m.

“It would be awesome,” Motion said, about the prospect of winning a fourth straight. “It’s become a really prestigious race.”

Motion, originally from Cambridge, England, has competed at Colonial Downs for most of the track’s history, which dates back to 1997.

His training site in Fair Hill is essentially halfway between Baltimore and Philadelphia, and roughly four hours from Colonial Downs.

“We won some of the stakes early on … and some of the grass races early on, when Colonial first started,” Motion said. “We have a lot of grass horses, so it really works well for us.”

And particularly well of late. Motion’s first Virginia Derby victory in his current streak, though, wasn’t contested at Colonial Downs — or even within the state of Virginia. In 2017, Motion won with Just Howard, but that race was run at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md., during a four-year span when Colonial Downs was closed.

The Derby wasn’t contested in 2018, while the facility geared up for a 2019 reopening under new ownership. Then Motion won the Derby again in 2019, with English Bee.

The Derby was paused once again in 2020, when that year’s season was truncated due to COVID-19 issues. However, Motion returned in 2021, and won with Wootton Asset.

That’s how he’s achieved the three-peat, that he has a chance to extend to four on Tuesday.

Royal Patronage, owned by an English syndicate called Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, arrived to Motion after running in the English Derby — also known as the Epsom Derby or Cazoo Derby. The horse, bred in France, finished 16th there.

In America, more recently, Royal Patronage finished fifth in the Belmont Derby Invitational in July and sixth in the Saratoga Derby Invitational in August, both Grade I stakes stakes, the highest classification.

Motion acknowledged some worry that he’s running Royal Patronage again quickly, after the race in Saratoga on Aug. 6. The Virginia Derby may be Royal Patronage’s last race of 2022.

“But I just thought it was a really good opportunity for him,” Motion said of Tuesday.

Decorated jockey Joel Rosario will be aboard Royal Patronage Tuesday. Rosario won the Kentucky Derby on Orb in 2013, and earlier this year won the Eclipse Award as most outstanding jockey, for a standout 2021 that included 69 wins in stakes races and 49 wins in graded stakes races.

Rosario rode Royal Patronage in both the Belmont Derby Invitational and the Saratoga Derby Invitational.

“He’s probably one of the best jockeys in the country, maybe the world,” Motion said of Rosario. “So I’m really lucky to have him stay on board.”

Rosario, in the past, rode a horse Motion trained, Animal Kingdom, to a win in the Dubai World Cup in 2013. Motion won the Kentucky Derby with Animal Kingdom as well, in 2011, with jockey John Velazquez riding.

Motion expects a competitive Derby at Colonial Downs on Tuesday. Among the other top contenders is Unanimous Consent, which won the Woodhaven Stakes in April, at Aqueduct in Queens, N.Y.

Unanimous Consent is tabbed the favorite just ahead of Royal Patronage, at 3-1 odds.

The Derby will be the 10th of 11 races total on Tuesday — a card that will also include the $200,000 Virginia Oaks (5:29 p.m.) — and comes on the penultimate day of this year’s racing season at Colonial Downs, which began on July 11.

And Motion will be hoping Royal Patronage can bring him yet another Derby crown.

“I’m excited,” he said.