Tri-City Chili Peppers pushing promotions envelope further in Year 2

For the Tri-City Chili Peppers, there’s two questions at the basis of how the franchise operates from a marketing perspective.

One is, “What is untraditional?” In other words: something that’s creative and out of the box for a baseball game.

And once an idea that fits that criteria is floated, the second question is, “Can we actually do it?”

“And if we can do it, then we want to,” Chili Peppers owner Chris Martin said Wednesday. “And so that's what we kind of started was like, 'What's the complete opposite of what everybody else is doing, and let's go from there.'"

It’s a mindset that’s birthed an array of zany promotion concepts, from a “Beach ‘N Baseball” night, when players sport lime green uniforms, complete with sleeveless jerseys and grass skirts over their baseball pants; a “Healthcare Heroes” night, when players compete in scrub tops as the Chili Peppers recognize medical workers; and “Friday Freebies” nights, when the club gives away cash to fans.

The Colonial Heights-based squad — a summer wood bat team for college players, that competes in the Coastal Plain League — debuted some of its theme ideas last year, in what was the franchise’s inaugural season.

But now, in Year 2, the club has kicked it up a few notches. This season, every single game at the Chili Pepper’s home base, Shepherd Stadium, is marked by a particular theme. It’s pushing the club’s philosophy of fun — fostering the types of environments that can draw those who are fans of baseball itself, and those who aren’t, all the same.

That’s all while notably improving the on-field product from Year 1 to Year 2, too.

And with the engaging promotions a backdrop, the Chili Peppers have enjoyed a bump in attendance at Shepherd Stadium this season.

“For us, we don't want to be the traditional team,” Martin said. “We want to think of something that nobody's ever done before.

“And, if they have, then how can we be better?”

Martin admits that there was some hesitancy at first, about the pedal-to-the-metal marketing approach his club has settled into. He wondered if people, traditionalists in particular, wanted to see strictly baseball — without extra frills.

But he decided that if he could make some fans of the game by creating a fun atmosphere at Chili Peppers, then it would be a win.

The franchise put a particular focus on six theme nights in particular last year. The Beach ‘N Baseball night was one the Chili Peppers rolled out last year, and the one Martin considers his favorite.

There were tiki torches set up at Shepherd Stadium, and fans received leis as they entered. The Chili Peppers sold out the roughly 2,000-seat venue.

On the field, players competed in the grass skirts.

“Didn’t know how our fans would respond to our players wearing grass skirts for a game,” Martin said. “But the fans loved it. The players, honestly, had an absolute blast and enjoyed it. Because it’s different, right?”

The Healthcare Heroes was also part of last year’s promotion list, another sellout.

The response for last year’s themes was such that the Chili Peppers staff decided to put all of its energy into each outing — so that all of the 29 home dates on the schedule were an occasion of their own.

“What if we treated every single night like the coolest and newest and best party you’ve ever been to?” said Ben Rose, the Chili Pepper’s digital content and marketing specialist. “And so that really was the thinking behind it.”

So far, among the promotions hatched for the almost dozen home games so far, have been a second “Healthcare Heroes” night, a “Friday Freebie” night and a “Record Breaking” night — which was a favorite for Rose.

For Record Breaking night, the Chili Peppers identified world records that they could be broken at a game, and subsequently sent in to Guinness World Records. The club held a first Record Breaking night on June 4, and a second is planned for July 16.

On June 4, some 200 people tossed tennis balls as part of a group ceremonial first pitch, Rose said, topping a previous record for most people throwing a ceremonial first pitch simultaneously. The prior mark was 156 people, in Taiwan, last year.

On the Friday Freebie nights, the club gives away $2,000 in cash to those in attendance — for every Friday home game. For the last one, this past Friday, the Chili Peppers filled 1,008 balloons and placed them in stadium seats. Some had cash in them, of varying amounts, and some didn’t.

"You're paying money to get in the stadium, but you can walk out winning more money than you paid to get here,” Martin said. “Plus you can probably buy a beer or two while you're there, with the money we gave you. So it's just a lot of fun.”

This Friday, in addition to Friday Freebies, the Chili Peppers will roll out its “Fan Manager” night concept. In the team’s 7 p.m. game against the Greenbrier Knights. Fans will get to have their say in running the team that night, from picking the lineup to pitching changes to stealing bases.

“You get to vote and you literally get to manage the game,” Martin said.

There will be another Beach 'N Baseball night this year, too, on June 25.

Attendance is up to an average of about 1,200 fans this year, from an average of about 1,000 last year. And the team is winning more, too.

The group has already surpassed last year’s win total (7-34), sitting at 9-5 heading into Thursday’s home game against the Peninsula Pilots.

The Chili Peppers have a new manager, Chesterfield native James Bierlein, who played at Randolph-Macon and then played four years of independent pro ball. The club, in assembling this year’s roster, dug more into analytics to go after players who fit certain molds.

For pitchers, club staff eyed those who hit a certain benchmark strike percentage on their fastballs, changeups and curveballs. For hitters, swing-and-miss percentages on fastballs were examined.

“Ultimately, if a guy can barrel up fastballs and miss them less, that's the type of guy that's going to do well in the CPL,” Martin said. Martin and Bierlein are also part of the staff of RISE Baseball academy in Midlothian, which Martin owns.

The shift in talent identification is what Martin believes has given the Chili Peppers a lot of their success this year.

The Chili Peppers, including Friday, have 18 more home games left, through July 30.

And in terms of promotions, the themes could only continue to get bigger as the franchise moves forward.

Another CPL team, the Savannah Bananas, have drawn national attention for their unique ideas. The Bananas are somewhat of a model for the Chili Peppers — the Chili Peppers’ staff visited the Bananas at the end of last season to learn. Martin said he doesn’t want his club to be the Bananas per se, but he wants to be as successful as them.

There have already been ideas so big the Chili Peppers had to reel in — like a thought of bringing in a hot air balloon for Friday Freebies to drop $4,000 over Shepherd Stadium, Rose recalled with a chuckle. But that idea is still tucked in a notebook, perhaps not out of the realm of possibility for Year 3.

The Chili Peppers have already shown an eagerness to push the envelope. And there’s only more to come.

“It’s always trying to think of ideas that are larger than life,” Rose said. “And something new and unique that other teams in baseball, or even in sports itself, that they aren’t doing.”