Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K postponed to June and will run over four days on two courses

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K has been postponed until June, when the popular event again will be run over several days on different courses to meet public health guidelines, event organizer Sports Backers said Monday.
The 2021 event, scheduled for March 27, will take place June 3-6. Registered participants can run a course at Byrd Park in Richmond, or at Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail in Henrico County. There’s also a virtual option where participants can run routes of their choosing.
The format is similar to last year, when the 6.2-mile race was moved from March to September and held during three days on four courses because of the pandemic. Sports Backers decided the event, which in 2019 drew more than 25,000 people, would need to take place during several days to meet protocols, and shutting down Monument Avenue for that period of time wasn’t feasible.
About 15,000 people registered for the revised event, according to Sports Backers.
The courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3-6, have timing available, and have start/finish lines, mile markers, directional signage and a finisher zone. The 1-mile Kids Run also will be marked.
In a release, Sports Backers said “participants can expect minimal traffic in Byrd Park where roads will be closed at the start and finish lines. Likewise, Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail provide a course free of vehicular traffic.”
The 10K Challenge has been added, with participants who complete a 10K at both courses receiving a finisher medal and a participation item.
“While we are utilizing an event format very similar to the 2020 10K last September with new additions and improvements to enhance the participant experience, we are confident that we can create a celebration of wellness and active living that has made this race one of Richmond’s favorite traditions for more than 20 years,” event director Meghan Keogh said in the release.
“We feel that having the 10k in a socially distanced manner over four days at multiple locations is the best way to host the event in 2021 while adhering to health and safety guidelines, and we look forward to returning to the traditional single-day format on Monument Avenue with participants, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators in the future.”
Registration fees are $30 for adults and $20 for youth (14 and under). The 10K Challenge is $45 for adults and $25 for youth. Prices increase on May 1.
For those who already had registered, Sports Backers is giving the options of deferring entry into the 2022 event or receiving credit for another Sports Backers event through June 30, 2022. The deadline for those options is Feb. 28.
For more information, go to sportsbackers.org.
