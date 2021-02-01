Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K postponed to June and will run over four days on two courses

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K has been postponed until June, when the popular event again will be run over several days on different courses to meet public health guidelines, event organizer Sports Backers said Monday.

The 2021 event, scheduled for March 27, will take place June 3-6. Registered participants can run a course at Byrd Park in Richmond, or at Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail in Henrico County. There’s also a virtual option where participants can run routes of their choosing.

The format is similar to last year, when the 6.2-mile race was moved from March to September and held during three days on four courses because of the pandemic. Sports Backers decided the event, which in 2019 drew more than 25,000 people, would need to take place during several days to meet protocols, and shutting down Monument Avenue for that period of time wasn’t feasible.

About 15,000 people registered for the revised event, according to Sports Backers.

The courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3-6, have timing available, and have start/finish lines, mile markers, directional signage and a finisher zone. The 1-mile Kids Run also will be marked.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}