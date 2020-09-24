Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k set for three days, alternate courses this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sports Backers executive director Jon Lugbill is looking forward to the day when the organization can get back to holding “a full-blown, normal” Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.

In the meantime, he says this weekend’s alternatives for the popular event are “significantly more than almost any other large race in the country.”

Sports Backers is offering registered participants four marked courses around the area to run, jog or walk on their own Friday-Sunday, along with a virtual option where they can make routes of their choosing. The courses are at Byrd Park in the City of Richmond; at Dorey Park and Deep Run Park in Henrico County; and at Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield County.

More than 25,000 people entered last year’s 10k. Lugbill said about 21,000 are registered this year. About 6,000 of those deferring their registration to next year’s 10k on March 27 or having their entry fee credited to another Sports Backers event through March 27.

With restrictions on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of large running events around the country have had to cancel them or make them virtual.

In an ESPN report in May, an official at Running USA estimated that as early as mid-March about 7,500 road races had been canceled.