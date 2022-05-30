USA Basketball brings its 'Gold Camp' series for young prospects to Richmond

Boisterous claps and cheers boomed from a basketball court in Henrico Sunday afternoon, echoing through the gym.

There was no game-winning shot or clutch defensive stop that preceded the elation from those in attendance.

Rather, this was a celebration of the fundamentals — claps and cheers marked the successful conclusion of each in a series of ball-handling drills. And they emanated from a group of about 90 eager-eyed and highly skilled girls basketball players.

After all, such fundamental work — and under the purview of USA Basketball personnel — was why they trekked there in the first place.

The players were participants in this year’s USA Basketball Gold Camp, at RockIt Sports. It was the first such camp since 2019, because of the pandemic.

The camps are tailored to up-and-coming seventh- and eighth-grade-aged boys and girls players and led by Don Showalter, an esteemed coach who directed the U16 and U17 boys national teams to a 62-0 record and who has won 10 gold medals with USA Basketball.

RockIt Sports became home of one of just two Gold Camps nationally in the event’s return this year, with the other in Omaha, Neb. in September. Thus, about 120 high-level boys players and 90 high-level girls players from some 20 states descended on the Richmond area this weekend to take part.

The chief purpose of the camp is skill development, not junior national team talent identification per se. But players’ camp performance had the potential to put them on that radar, at least.

Boys campers had sessions Saturday and Sunday, while girls campers had sessions Sunday, with more set for Monday.

"I think there's a big need in our country — especially at a young age, when you're talking 12-, 13-year-old kids — to really understand what they need to do to get better. The skill level that they have to get to,” Showalter said Sunday. “Because kids play so many games these days. In my estimation they play way too many games and don't spend enough time on shooting and passing and the skill work that really needs to be done."

The genesis of the Gold Camps came through USA national team personnel’s past experiences traveling around the country to scout and evaluate players for national team tryout invitations.

What was found in the process was that there were some really good youth hoops events in place and, frankly, some really bad ones, too, said Jay Demings, USA Basketball’s youth and sport development division director.

"For the most part, by and large, we've seen that there's sort of a lack of organization and structure that exists across the United States,” Demings said. “We certainly don't lack for talent. Natural ability, I think, ends up shining through.

“But we just thought that, especially at the younger age groups — eighth grade and under — that we had the ability to perhaps organize and structure things a little differently than it's currently existing in the space."

In turn, the Gold Camp model was launched in 2019, with a boys event at Collegiate School in Richmond and a girls event in Atlanta.

Camp dates for Dallas and Charlotte were announced in early 2020, before the onset of the pandemic. So an in-person camp was replaced by a virtual one in 2020 and 2021.

USA Basketball’s goal has been to run the camps nationwide but the organization chose Richmond as a site in 2019 and again this year because of the quality basketball within the state and also because of its proximity to other hoops hotbeds.

In the Gold Camp’s Richmond return, USA Basketball had to waitlist about 70 boys players — 190 signed up. The girls registration was filled to capacity as well — one player was waitlisted but was let in.

“We think this could be a nice little home for us on the east, southeast, area,” Demings said of Richmond.

To get into the camp, players had to submit an application that included game tape, and there was a $185 fee.

The camp included on- and off-court instruction and full team five-on-five games, and campers were led by a group of 11 coaches based locally and elsewhere, including Collegiate boys basketball coach Del Harris and Ryan Marable of Midlothian-based Local Legends.

Eric Spross and son William traveled to the camp from Pitman, N.J. Spross runs DPS Basketball, a New Jersey-based AAU organization, and is middle school director for Philadelphia-based AAU organization Team Final.

"This Gold Camp, it's good training. It's good basketball,” Eric Spross said. “It's not just like an [Instagram] camp, where it's just videotapes and guys trying to get one-on-ones. It's not about that, it's about development, fundamentals.”

And William Spross came away happy with what he learned about the importance of off-ball movement during the camp.

“They really showed that here [Sunday],” William Spross said. “They all coach at the highest levels and every single one of them mentioned moving without the ball.”

Trey Pearson, 14, made the drive to Richmond on Friday from Nashville with his mother, Dani. And it was worth the trip, for Trey.

He lauded the level of competition at the camp.

“I think the first benefit is just playing against kids from different regions, different areas, different states,” Dani Pearson said. “And just learning from top-of-the-line coaches. I think USA Basketball takes the cream-of-the-crop coaches to run these camps.”

After boys players finished their second-day sessions Sunday morning, girls players filed into RockIt Sports for their first day.

Among them was a particularly young standout in Brianna Norman, an 11-year-old point guard from Portsmouth whose mother, Michelle said has played against older competition her whole life — “we’re always looking for stuff that’s going to challenge her,” Michelle Norman said.

Brianna Norman said she was aiming to learn, “How to use my moves in the game and just how to play defense the correct way.”

Chloe MacKessy traveled with her father, John, from Tarrytown, N.Y. She, heading into Sunday’s session, was looking forward to the type of players she would face.

“Those [who] are sort of that higher skill level are coming here,” John MacKessy said. “So it’s more, like competition. Where sometimes who you’re playing, what team you’re on, you don’t really get that from time to time. This will be, I think, a good test to see where the player is at that point.”

There were four players invited to junior national team camps out of the Gold Camp in Richmond in 2019, Demings said. And, on Sunday, he estimated there were already eight to 10 players who seemed to be on that path at this year’s camp.

But for Showalter, who is the coach director for USA Basketball’s youth and sport development division, the highlight of the weekend camp came in seeing players progress from start to finish.

Most won’t get a junior national team look. But many improved.

And that is the foremost objective.

"Our mission and our goal is to get them on the path that they want to be on,” Demings said. “And then, honestly, it's also keeping them loving basketball for life."