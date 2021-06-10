VCU Health Richmond Marathon back to traditional format on Nov. 13

The VCU Health Richmond Marathon will go back to its traditional course (starting and finishing downtown) and format (one day, in person) this year on Nov. 13, event organizer Sports Backers announced.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 marathon shifted mostly to the Virginia Capital Trail, with participants running the course on their own during a 16-day period or running a route in a virtual option.

The marathon will include the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and Allianz Partners 8k. Runners can register for all events at www.RichmondMarathon.org.