VCU Health Richmond Marathon to hold prerace expo at Richmond Raceway

The VCU Health Richmond Marathon and Richmond Raceway are partnering to hold a prerace open-air expo at the track on Nov. 11-12. The marathon, scheduled to return downtown this year, is slated for Nov. 13.

The Walmart Health & Fitness Expo will run from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the track’s infield area. The expo will have packet pickup for race bibs and participant shirts, race vendors and interactive features.

“We know that the race expo is a highly anticipated part of the race weekend experience and we’re excited to partner with Richmond Raceway for this year’s Walmart Health and Fitness Expo,” race director Megan Schultz said in a release from event organizer Sports Backers.

“Richmond Raceway provides a fantastic venue in a convenient location, and this innovative approach allows us to follow the most up-to-date health guidelines to promote the safety of participants, volunteers, and staff. We look forward to creating an enjoyable experience for participants in the VCU Health Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and Allianz Partners 8k.”