Virginia hits $2 billion in sports wagers, expects to license five additional companies soon

The Virginia Lottery has licensed 10 companies to take sports bets in the state, and another five are expected be entering the market soon.

Those additional slots were the result of a General Assembly action in the spring, and the Lottery said during its board meeting this week that it was currently vetting applicants for those spots.

Sports betting has already proven wildly popular in the state, and September ended with the state having recorded $1.965 billion in wagers since legal sports wagering started in January, meaning that sometime in early October the state crossed the $2 billion mark.

Market share has remained fairly steady during that time, with FanDuel continuing to dominate with 45% of gambling activity in the state.

DraftKings was second with 26% of the market, while BetMGM is third with 18%. Caesars is fourth with 8%, the only other operation with more than a sliver of the betting activity.

The state has collected $12.6 million in tax payments from operators, a number that is lower than it will be in future years because companies are allowed to write off promotional expenses as they enter the market and aim to attract new customers.