Virginia reaches $1 billion in sports bets placed in less than five months

Sports betting has proven enormously popular in Virginia since its launch in late January, and the state passed a milestone recently with $1 billion wagered, the fastest state to reach that mark.

There are now 10 companies licensed to take bets within the commonwealth, and industry experts project that when the market is fully grown, Virginia will take about $5 billion in sports wagers each year.

Sports betting is overseen by the Virginia Lottery, and is already the most popular product the Lottery offers. Last year, the lottery took in $2.15 billion in revenue, and wagering at sports books is on pace to surpass that in 2021, even though most companies didn't come online in time for the lucrative NFL playoffs and Super Bowl.

That doesn't mean sports betting will be the lottery's most profitable product, though. The Lottery returns about 61% of each bet as prize money, but that number is closer to 95% for sports bets.

The Virginia Lottery releases finalized numbers at the end of each month for the previous month, but the state likely crossed the $1 billion mark at the end of May or the beginning of June.