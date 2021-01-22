Virginia's first sports bet was a loser, but 'LeBron special' saves the day for gamblers

The first day of sports gambling in Virginia is in the books, with bettors coming out ahead thanks to some generosity by the house.

FanDuel, which received the first license from the Virginia Lottery, offered customers the opportunity to wager up to $50 on whether LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two best players in the NBA, would score at least one point in their matchup on Thursday night.

There was no catch - it was a bet drawn up purely to give customers a winning feeling on the first night of operation (Antetokounmpo scored the game's first basket, ending any suspense).

The company hopes the loss is a long-term win, as it works to gobble up market share before the expected entrance of as many as 11 other providers in the coming weeks.

The first legal wager in Virginia was placed by Richmonder Taylor Morris, who bet on the Golden State Warriors to defeat the New York Knicks - in a surprise, the Knicks ended up winning.

"Unfortunately, my other claim to fame is I placed the first losing bet," he said.

Morris said he was so thrilled to have legal wagering available, he bet on the first games that were played once the site went live - EuroLeague basketball matchups.