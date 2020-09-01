WATCH NOW: Among the cornstalks, semipro football teams gravitate to 'Field of Dreams' in Waverly this season

Four EFCA teams have gathered at the field each of the past two Saturdays for doubleheader cards each day.

The environment makes for what feels like a football version of “Field of Dreams.”

“Very happy, very happy. I was just shocked,” Jerome Jackson, co-owner of the ECFA’s RVA Tomahawks, said of the field with a laugh. “I was shocked by where it’s sitting at. But they’ve taken good care of it. They’ve done a great job.”

Drew, a 57-year-old Sussex native, has been the pastor of Lily of the Valley Deliverance Center for about 21 years. The church’s current facility sits roughly 2 miles away from the 130-acre expanse where a new facility eventually will reside.

The land is part of what Drew referred to as a “dream” in itself. He has big plans for the property, which has farm roots. In addition to the football field, the church has completed a small outdoor amphitheater, which last summer hosted a concert by Richmond gospel group G.I. and this spring hosted a wedding.

Farther back on the property is a pond that Drew plans to try to develop into, perhaps, a five-acre space for recreation.