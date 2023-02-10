For local Philadelphia Eagles fans, rooting for their team is about more than just liking football. It is a reminder of where they came from, and no matter where they end up, always being part of a community.

Tony Jordan, Tony Richio and Renée Laaser were all born into Philadelphia Eagles fandom, and have held on long after they left the Philadelphia area.

“My father was an Eagles fan, his father was an Eagles fan, so I was born into it," said Richio, who lives in Midlothian now.

Similarly, Laaser and Jordan grew up right outside of Philadelphia, so they also come from a long lineage of Eagles fans.

Not only were they born into the fandom, but they have continued to nurture it with their family, bonding with children and spouses. Sometimes, the passion even bleeds into everyday life.

Richio's wife chose the color for the house and went with green because they "bleed green," referring to the Eagles' color.

Despite moving to the Richmond area, the traditions and superstitions that they grew up with are still part of their routine, and they are hoping the good luck continues through Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan said he wears the same shirt until the team loses. Richio's wife has a beanie that sits behind the couch, and no one touches it until she wears it for game day.

"I wear the same shirt and the same hoodie, I'm usually not on my phone, I'm not texting anybody," said Laaser, who lives in Short Pump. "I don't drink during games because I need to be dead focused and clear."

Seeing the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl is a treat for these fans, because it is not often that they are able to cheer on their team in the big game.

"This doesn't happen that often, I think this is the fourth Super Bowl they have been in in my lifetime," Jordan, who lives in Henrico, said.

Now, fans are hoping for the same ending as the 2018 Super Bowl, when the Eagles brought the Lombardi trophy home for the first time.

"I never thought they were going to win that first Super Bowl," Lasser said. "I drove out to the Super Bowl parade and it was so cool."

Jordan and Richio will be watching the game from the comfort of their home, but the Laasers will be watching a little differently this year as they will be hosting a watch party at Park Lane Tavern in Short Pump.

"I'm a little anxious now because I'm going to be in public and I normally only watch games, especially playoff games, in the confines (of my home) with just my husband and I," Laaser said. "It's the crowd I can handle."

Half of the proceeds will be going to Laaser's Ladybug Society, a nonprofit founded by the Laasers to raise funds for mental health initiatives for at Richmond-area public schools. The event will include drink and food specials, raffles and an "unlimited nacho bar."

"I agreed to it before before I really thought that the Eagles could be in the Super Bowl," Laaser said.

Doors will open at 4:30, and the event is open to the public.

