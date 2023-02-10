For local Philadelphia Eagles fans, rooting for their team is about more than just liking football. It is a reminder of where they came from, and no matter where they end up, always being part of a community.
Tony Jordan, Tony Richio and Renée Laaser were all born into Philadelphia Eagles fandom, and have held on long after they left the Philadelphia area.
“My father was an Eagles fan, his father was an Eagles fan, so I was born into it," said Richio, who lives in Midlothian now.
Similarly, Laaser and Jordan grew up right outside of Philadelphia, so they also come from a long lineage of Eagles fans.
People are also reading…
Join Michael Phillips live from Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. as he gives all the latest information from the Super Bowl festivities.
Not only were they born into the fandom, but they have continued to nurture it with their family, bonding with children and spouses. Sometimes, the passion even bleeds into everyday life.
Richio's wife chose the color for the house and went with green because they "bleed green," referring to the Eagles' color.
Despite moving to the Richmond area, the traditions and superstitions that they grew up with are still part of their routine, and they are hoping the good luck continues through Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jordan said he wears the same shirt until the team loses. Richio's wife has a beanie that sits behind the couch, and no one touches it until she wears it for game day.
"I wear the same shirt and the same hoodie, I'm usually not on my phone, I'm not texting anybody," said Laaser, who lives in Short Pump. "I don't drink during games because I need to be dead focused and clear."
Seeing the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl is a treat for these fans, because it is not often that they are able to cheer on their team in the big game.
"This doesn't happen that often, I think this is the fourth Super Bowl they have been in in my lifetime," Jordan, who lives in Henrico, said.
Now, fans are hoping for the same ending as the 2018 Super Bowl, when the Eagles brought the Lombardi trophy home for the first time.
"I never thought they were going to win that first Super Bowl," Lasser said. "I drove out to the Super Bowl parade and it was so cool."
Jordan and Richio will be watching the game from the comfort of their home, but the Laasers will be watching a little differently this year as they will be hosting a watch party at Park Lane Tavern in Short Pump.
"I'm a little anxious now because I'm going to be in public and I normally only watch games, especially playoff games, in the confines (of my home) with just my husband and I," Laaser said. "It's the crowd I can handle."
Half of the proceeds will be going to Laaser's Ladybug Society, a nonprofit founded by the Laasers to raise funds for mental health initiatives for at Richmond-area public schools. The event will include drink and food specials, raffles and an "unlimited nacho bar."
"I agreed to it before before I really thought that the Eagles could be in the Super Bowl," Laaser said.
Doors will open at 4:30, and the event is open to the public.
Super Bowl coverage from The Times-Dispatch
Richmond native Vince Gilligan’s 'Breaking Bad' reimagined as Super Bowl ad for PopCorners
Keep your eyes peeled during the Super Bowl, Vince Gilligan fans, for a “Breaking Bad” commercial that is a spot-on send-up of the AMC hit show.
In the commercial, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White swap cooking meth in their weathered RV for popping up a delicious batch of PopCorners. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston both reprise their roles as the infamous crime team in the commercial.
Even drug dealer Tuco Salamanca makes an appearance, who swears his family can move seven different flavors of PopCorners. PopCorners also worked with Gilligan on the commercial.
The "Breaking Bad" commercial is PopCorners' first Super Bowl commercial.
"Bringing PopCorners to the Super Bowl stage for the first time is a tremendous moment for a brand on the rise," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America, in a release. "We're showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could've used their talents to Break Into Something Good."
"Breaking Good" will premiere on TV during Super Bowl LVII in the first commercial break of the third quarter.
The Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners has already been viewed on YouTube 1.8 million times, as of this writing.
Gilligan, 56, grew up in Farmville and Chesterfield County and graduated from L.C. Bird High School. He is the creator of the AMC hit show “Breaking Bad,” as well as its prequel spinoff, “Better Call Saul.”
According to Deadline, Apple+ TV has snapped up the latest project from Gilligan and has already ordered two series of the untitled program. It’s been described as a “blended, grounded genre drama” and will star Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim on “Better Call Saul.”
Deadline reported a budget of $13.5 million-$15 million an episode, with Gilligan serving as the showrunner and executive producer.
LIVE: Talking Commanders, the big game and more from the Super Bowl in Phoenix
LIVE: Talking Commanders, the big game and more from the Super Bowl in Phoenix
Michael Phillips was live from Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Catch a replay above.
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
TV viewership of the Super Bowl halftime show has dwindled in recent years
#8. Justin Timberlake (2018)
#7. The Black Eyed Peas (2011)
#6. Beyonce (2013)
#5. Madonna (2012)
#4. Bruno Mars (2014)
#3. Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars (2016)
#2. Lady Gaga (2017)
#1. Katy Perry (2015)
Eagles fans share excitement, superstitions and nerves before Sunday's game
At a historic Super Bowl, Michael Vick finds himself in a new role as an elder stateman
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Michael Vick is three years younger than Tom Brady.
It's a jarring stat, given that Brady played football in this calendar year, while Vick's highlights feel like something out of another era.
The passage of time has its benefits, though, and as Vick sat back in a chair this week on the Fox Sports set at the Super Bowl, he savored his current role in the game and his increasingly central spot in the evolution of the quarterback position.
Sunday's game has been trumpeted as the first Super Bowl between two Black quarterbacks, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.
"I think this game is going to be special not just because it highlights Black quarterbacks, but the quarterback position in general, and how we have grown," Vick said. "There are stereotypes about white quarterbacks as well. And now you've got white quarterbacks pulling it down and running. The game is changing, and it's evolving."
Vick will have a prominent role in the pregame show on Fox, sitting down with both quarterbacks. He's served as a mentor to many of today's young stars, and it's clear he relishes the opportunity.
"They always have questions on what to do or what not to do, but I have questions for them," Vick said. "I left some stones unturned in my career. I like living vicariously through them, and watching them play the game and have fun doing it."
While he was dominating at Virginia Tech, Bobby Bowden famously proclaimed that "in 10 years, you're going to have a bunch of Michael Vicks running all over the field."
It wasn't a fully prescient comment. Instead, Vick's style paved the way for future quarterbacks to have the ability to run without letting that define them, as Hurts and Mahomes both do.
It's no surprise many have turned to Vick to break down Sunday's game, which has been billed as one of the great quarterback matchups in recent Super Bowl memory, and is already being projected to set new viewership records because of the stars involved.
Kansas City's Andy Reid coached Vick in Philadelphia, and Vick said Reid should be commended for what he allows Mahomes to do.
"I won't share the secrets, but it's the way quarterbacks should be treated, and Andy understands that process, the maturation process, of how to handle the quarterback and get to that destination," Vick said.
He's also a huge fan of Hurts.
"Jalen exemplifies greatness in all forms," Vick said. "I think that comes from his upbringing, having the right people in your corner at an early age. It actually motivates me to be there for my son, try to give him the right structure and right responsibilities."
Vick's fall, and involvement in a dogfighting ring, has been well documented, but earlier this week, as he was reflecting on his life and career, he started to say it had ups and downs, then corrected himself.
"Not a lot of ups and downs," Vick said. "A tremendous amount of ups, and maybe two or three downs. But when I failed, I fell pretty hard."
His work to atone for those sins has also been well documented, and has resulted in him being able to return into the spotlight, at a time where the sport is increasingly acknowledging the trailblazing role he played.
This is his seventh season with the Fox broadcasting team, and he's working on a made-for-TV miniseries where he speaks with Black quarterbacks.
Washington's Doug Williams has also made the rounds at the Super Bowl this week, as he celebrates the 35th anniversary of being named Super Bowl MVP.
Those trailblazers helped knock down walls and stereotypes that Black players couldn't handle the game's most important position, though looking at where Mahomes and Hurts were drafted, there's still work to be done (Mahomes was 10th overall, Hurts a second-round pick, No. 53 overall).
"You look at the game today, man, we've come a long way," Vick said. "Our world, I think, continues to evolve and get better, not just in the game of football, but from a social standpoint, economic standpoint, that's what we thrive for. When you look at the quarterback position, we had to start somewhere.
"There's a bunch of guys who have so much potential, and the league is just in really good shape moving forward, so we should all be thankful for that."
That starts with a thrilling Super Bowl matchup, one Vick will have a front-row seat to.
"It's two of my favorites," Vick said. "My favorite coach, and the team I played for, so it's a win-win for me. I can't lose."
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
TV viewership of the Super Bowl halftime show has dwindled in recent years
#8. Justin Timberlake (2018)
#7. The Black Eyed Peas (2011)
#6. Beyonce (2013)
#5. Madonna (2012)
#4. Bruno Mars (2014)
#3. Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars (2016)
#2. Lady Gaga (2017)
#1. Katy Perry (2015)
Will a top Chiefs coach join the Commanders staff after the Super Bowl? It's a real possibility.
PHOENIX — The Washington Commanders need a new offensive coordinator, and they're willing to wait in the hopes of making a major splash early next week.
The Baltimore Ravens, though, are taking the exact same risk.
Which beltway Eric Bieniemy will end up commuting on next year, if any, has become one of the most intriguing questions of Super Bowl week.
Bieniemy, a star running back at Colorado, has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018, coinciding with the team's incredible run of success under quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
He's also Black, and his inability to land a head coaching job, something previous Andy Reid assistants were able to do, has been held up as an indication that the NFL's hiring system is flawed and discriminatory.
"It’s so past deserved," Mahomes said. "He’s done everything the right way. He’s been a part of this offense and this team for so long, holds everybody accountable, is creative in making up plays for us. I don’t know why he hasn’t been hired - but it’s been great for us."
One of the reasons often cited for Bieniemy not getting a head gig is that he doesn't call the plays for the Chiefs offense - that's handled by head coach Andy Reid.
Bieniemy remains a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts' top job, but if he doesn't get that one, there's an increasing feeling that he'll look to take a new job with total control of an offense, as a potential launching-pad gig
The Commanders and Ravens are both interested, with Commanders coach Ron Rivera able to tout an impressive variety of skill players, and the Ravens boasting star quarterback Lamar Jackson if they are able to re-sign him this offseason.
The offensive coordinator role has play-calling duties in both Baltimore and Washington.
NFL rules only allow assistants on active teams to interview for promotions while the season is ongoing, meaning Bieniemy can't speak to the Commanders and Ravens until after Sunday's game.
"Right now, I've interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts," he said. "I thought it went great. We'll see where that goes.
"As far as the offensive coordinator stuff, right now I am where my feet are. And right now I'm focused on helping us to win this game this weekend."
Rivera said he's planning to make his decision after (hopefully) speaking to Bieniemy, and has other intriguing options as well, including Dolphins assistant Eric Studesville, who has made his name on the running side of the ball, which is not seen as much in today's NFL.
The Commanders fired Scott Turner after three seasons that were marked by multiple quarterback injuries, which were out of his control, and subpar showings in big games, which may have been more directly controllable.
Rivera said he wants a quick passing game that keeps receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson involved, with a strong running attack to complement that.
"What I'm looking for is somebody who can tell me what I think is going to match with the ability to get the ball to our playmakers the way that we need to have it done," he siad. "And that's create explosives with the quick passing game off of play action, then taking the occasional vertical shot. Running the football to help create opportunities."
Rivera said he asked owners Dan and Tanya Snyder for permission to extend the offensive coordinator search in the hopes of speaking to more coaches who become available after the Super Bowl, and they were supportive.
Bieniemy obviously is the most intriguing of that bunch.
"From what you're hearing on the grapevine, he's looking for an opportunity to work with a defensive coach," Rivera said. "So I want to see about that opportunity."
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
TV viewership of the Super Bowl halftime show has dwindled in recent years
#8. Justin Timberlake (2018)
#7. The Black Eyed Peas (2011)
#6. Beyonce (2013)
#5. Madonna (2012)
#4. Bruno Mars (2014)
#3. Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars (2016)
#2. Lady Gaga (2017)
#1. Katy Perry (2015)
Longtime UR assistant Joe Cullen the latest Spider to reach the Super Bowl
PHOENIX, Ariz. — It’s a story about Joe Cullen, the reporter says to Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi.
Nnadi’s eyes light up and he runs to grab teammate Mike Danna.
“Mike!” Nnadi yells. “Ain’t Joe Cullen the highest-energy coach you’ve ever seen?”
“The loudest in the room,” Danna replies. “There’s not a day you won’t hear Joe Cullen.”
“He’ll come out and yell, ‘Who’s got the wagon!’” Nnadi screams in a passable imitation of Cullen’s Boston accent.
None of this will come as any surprise to those who followed University of Richmond football in the 1990s.
Cullen is the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach, and will participate in his first Super Bowl on Sunday, the latest achievement in a career that was launched with the Spiders.
Cullen, working alongside coach Jim Marshall and later Jim Reid, helped turn a dormant program into the perennial contender the Spiders have been for most of this century.
“I tell everybody this: That was probably the most fun, and as great a time as I’ve had coaching, with a great group,” Cullen said.
“There was a lot of pride at Richmond. The administration was great.... The people there are the school were outstanding — it was a real family atmosphere.”
A true coach, he then begins reminiscing on specific games.
“We had a great defense. Should’ve beaten UVa,” he said. “We hadn’t beaten Villanova, Delaware or William & Mary since we had been there. The last three games in 1998, we steamrolled them. The last one we beat William & Mary 42-17 at City Stadium.”
Several members of that team went on to the NFL, including Marc Megna and Paris Lenon.
Shawn Barber, a Henrico native who played on that team, ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved the area and has settled there. Megna currently trains Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones in the offseason, giving this year’s Super Bowl team in Kansas City a strong Spider flavor.
Cullen spent last year as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive coordinator, but the entire staff, including head coach Urban Meyer, was let go after a disappointing season.
That opened the door for Cullen to take over the defensive line on one of the league’s best teams.
“When (coach Andy Reid) and (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) called, it was a no-brainer,” Cullen said.
For the fiery Cullen, who was once described at UR as having a “passionate edge,” he’s found a group that has taken to him.
“He’s always about to lose his voice. I love it,” Chiefs lineman Khalen Saunders said. “In those serious moments, you get a real Boston-like hug. That’s my guy. Love him to death.”
Star pass rusher Frank Clark said it’s a tribute to Cullen that the team did not experience any sort of hiccup after winning the AFC title against Cincinnati.
“We were getting ready the next day,” Clark said.
Of Cullen in general, he added: “Deep voice, big personality. I feel like he was the missing piece that we needed on the defensive line. His personality, his demeanor, his aura. He pushes us to be great every day.”
Clark joked of the defensive line, “We some wild boys.” They seem to have found their equal in Cullen.
RVA expert gives Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Light-hearted and fun while avoiding heavy messages
While many will be watching Sunday’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, another fierce competition will rage during the game breaks when, advertisers go head-to-head for the attention of the millions of people tuned into the game.
Commercials have attained their own high status as pop-cultural mainstays of Super Bowl Sunday. A long-running joke says that some people use the restroom during the game so that they can be back in time to see the advertisements. During the game, social media is abuzz with tweets, Facebook posts and memes that rate people’s favorite ads.
“It’s actually one of the few nights of the year when consumers look at advertising not just as the interruption of what they’re watching, but they look at advertising with the same critical eye as many in the field,” said Kelly O’Keefe, founding partner and CEO of Brand Federation, a Richmond brand consultancy.
Around 112.6 million people watched 2022’s Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, according to CNBC. That was 15.9 million more viewers than the year before. The audience in 2023 is expected to draw similar numbers.
O’Keefe, a former professor and chair of the creative brand management program at the VCU Brandcenter, says this year’s ads are expected to follow a specific trend. After years of pandemic turmoil, a war in Ukraine, political division and threats of recession, commercial messaging is expected to stay light and fun.
Advertising agencies spend millions of dollars researching the current cultural zeitgeist in the leadup to a big event like Sunday night’s. They want to ensure that they are striking the right chord with the audience. O’Keefe says that research is showing that people have gotten tired of constant pandemonium.
“We don’t want to be reminded by any of it on Super Bowl Sunday. We want pure escape and advertisers are hearing that,” O’Keefe said. “People are saying ‘don’t give us any challenging social issues to divide the room and don’t give me any big heavy messages. I want light-hearted humor and I want to have a good time.’”
“The cancelation of March Madness in 2020 felt like a collective ‘oh crap’ moment where we realized life was going to be different,” O’Keefe added. “I think this may also be a pinpoint in time that sounds the all clear alarm. It’s saying that its okay to get back into the water, it’s okay to get back to your lives. I think it can be very positive.”
He expects the slate of commercials to have broad demographic representation with “inclusive portrayals” of the nation, depicting mixed-race families and LGBTQ representation.
Mainstay advertisers like beer brands Michelob, Budweiser and Coors are expected to make a return, as well as other well-known companies like Doritos and Downy. O’Keefe expects some streaming entertainment brands and more established names, as opposed to the upstarts and dot coms from previous years.
Much like the year’s lighthearted theme, O’Keefe says the “just plain fun” ads will bring familiar celebrities with a positive public opinion for their messaging — people like Kevin Bacon, Adam Driver, Serena Williams, Paul Rudd and Sarah McLachlan.
Advertisements are a major undertaking, as Fox is expected to seek around $6 million for a 30 second time slot. That cost does not include other expenses like agency fees or celebrity costs. Plus, some companies may elect to spend even more with a full minute commercial.
“The yearly question is always, is it worth it?” O’Keefe said. “Not always. While you’re getting an audience worth having — it’s nearly impossible to get that many eyes on an ad any other time of the year — recall even one day after the Super Bowl ads tends to be very low. It’s one-in-five.”
That risk comes with some offsetting costs. Advertisers like Budweiser use promotions on their products in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Companies also host sales competitions to boost numbers for the event while they also get a boost from social traffic both before and after the games. O’Keefe points to the delicate balance of having a memorable commercial that’s known not just for the celebrity it used, but for the actual brand it was advertising.
“It’s a real shootout, its genuine competition,” O’Keefe said. “Just like in the football game, there are winners and there are losers.”
Super Bowl LVII is this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. to be aired on Fox or streamed on FuboTV. The game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
TV viewership of the Super Bowl halftime show has dwindled in recent years
#8. Justin Timberlake (2018)
#7. The Black Eyed Peas (2011)
#6. Beyonce (2013)
#5. Madonna (2012)
#4. Bruno Mars (2014)
#3. Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars (2016)
#2. Lady Gaga (2017)
#1. Katy Perry (2015)
Everything Ron Rivera said on Radio Row at the Super Bowl
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the rounds at the Super Bowl on Wednesday, and was named the winner of the NFL's Salute to Service award, which comes with a $25,000 donation to charity from award sponsor USAA.
Rivera weighed in on a number of offseason issues. His thoughts on those, as told during an interview with The Times-Dispatch and the Washington Post...
Eric Bieniemy
Rivera said he's hopeful to hire an offensive coordinator next week, and is equally hopeful to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before finishing that process.
"I am," Rivera said. "I'm hoping to get the chance. Obviously he knows my situation, he knows my circumstances, but, you know, I haven't been able to talk to him because by rule you can't, and that's football. So we'll wait for the right opportunity."
He noted that Bieniemy not having been named a head coach at this point is surprising to him.
"I'm tremendously surprised," Rivera said. "To listen to people's reasoning, saying it's because he's under Andy's shadow, I think is unfair. I mean, you have to be willing to give the guy the opportunity more than anything.
"I had to get my opportunity. It took me eight interviews before I got my opportunity. And I don't think Eric deserved to have to go through that. But what it is, from what you're hearing on the grapevine, is he's looking for an opportunity to work with a defensive coach. So I want to see about that opportunity."
Quarterbacks
Rivera declared that Sam Howell will enter the offseason program as the team's No. 1 quarterback, but he is also hopeful to add a veteran quarterback to the mix.
That doesn't mean, though, a pricey veteran like Carson Wentz was last year.
"Well, I mean, you've got $50 million, $40 million (in salary cap space), and to be able to do what we want to do...," Rivera trailed off, giving a nod to the team's other offseason needs.
"I mean, we're formidable, and we didn't have a completely healthy quarterback all year. We've got a stout running game. We've got playmakers in position, and we had a young man who showed us that he can spread the ball out and get it out quickly.
"What's the risk of spending money on somebody and then all of a sudden it not working out, again? Now, are we going to give up on trying to find the right veteran? Absolutely not. If we find the right veteran to come in and add that competition to that group of guys in that room, I think we're going to see growth. I really do. So that's what we're working on."
Offensive philosophy
Rivera pushed back against the perception of a comment general manager Martin Mayhew made after the season, that the team wants to build to where it can have a 2-to-1 run-to-pass ratio. He said that refers to the final margin after the Commanders run for most of the fourth quarter to protect a lead.
The coach said maximizing the team's weapons has been a focus of the offensive coordinator search.
Rivera: "What I'm looking for is somebody that can tell me what I think is going to match with the ability to get the ball to our playmakers the way that we need to have it done. That's creating explosives with the quick passing game off of play action, then taking the occasional vertical shot. Running the football to help create opportunities.
"I'm looking for that quick passing game. Something that was really shown in the Dallas game was Jahan Dotson caught two quick slants that turned into almost 50 yards of offense, just on two plays. And it's one of those things, you go, that's what you like."
Ownership
With the ownership situation in flux, Rivera lauded the way things have been handled this far, and alluded to how he's waited longer than normal to hire an offensive coordinator while he awaits a potential interview with Bieniemy.
Rivera said he's received the ownership question from potential offensive coordinator candidates.
"The question has come up. ... I have two years left on my contract - are they going to give you that two years? You know, that's what everybody has asked. And I said, look, all I know is I've been told it's business as usual.
"I mean, I get updates. I talk to ownership to let them know where I am. They've been nothing but supportive. 'Do what you need to do. Get these guys taken care of. Find the right guy. Oh, you want to take that long? Absolutely. If you feel that this gives you a chance to interview all the right people, please do it.' I mean, they have been terrific, they really have. And they've been tremendously supportive because I've gone through this and I've slowed this process down."
Chase Young
Rivera's most surprising comments came on the topic of Chase Young's fifth-year option. The coach suggesting that declining it, and having Young play on a contract year, could be a motivating factor, as it was when the team didn't give Daron Payne a long-term deal last year.
Rivera: "That's what we did with Daron. It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played, he did things the right way. He didn't sit out, he didn't withhold, he could have done that sit-in during training camp, but he didn't. And because he didn't, now we're in that position where we have to find a way to say thank you, OK, you've earned it.
"If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn't you think of it that way? (as a motivator) Believe me, that would be my approach, especially looking at what Daron did and the situation he put himself in."
Asked what goes into the decision on Young, Rivera responded:
"Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth? We're going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries - as long as nothing crazy happens, he's going to be fine? It's worth the risk. You know what I'm saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else."
Staffing
Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris departed for Tennessee, but Rivera said the replacement for Harris will be internal among the team's current assistants, lauding the job they did in 2022.
Broadly, Rivera said he expects the staff to remain the same.
Rivera: "We're happy with the staff. I mean, you look at the receivers and you say, wow, got good production out of Terry. You look at the tight ends and you say wow, that's a good young group. We've got to continue to coach it up.
"We like what we got out of the running backs. If we had had healthy running backs, who knows? We finished the season and both our running backs were out. So, there's so many little things that we have to look at and say, this is working for us, this is working for us, he's done a great job, let's keep it going."
The name
The Commanders got their current name just over one year ago, and Rivera was asked if it's beginning to feel normal.
Rivera: "I most certainly do feel it's normal, because we have such a military presence in the area. I think the appropriate name was Commanders, I really do, and I think the response from the military community has been very positive. It really, truly has. So for us, that's been a big plus, a big boon, it really has. It's kind of come full circle, now, winning the Salute to Service award is a neat deal and it kind of brings everything to fruition for me."
Michael Phillips previews the food of the Super Bowl
Michael Vick chats about today’s dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL
If the Kansas City Chiefs can do the chop, why did Washington have to rename its NFL team?
PHOENIX, Ariz. — As the Kansas City Chiefs secured another Super Bowl berth, a raucous home crowd of 76,000-plus saluted the team by performing their version of the “tomahawk chop,” which was broadcast to a national audience.
In that moment, fans of the Washington Commanders might have been thinking: “How is that still okay, but not the ‘Redskins’ name?”
The answer, like the topic itself, is complicated.
To be clear, there are still a number of Native American groups who have asked the Chiefs to select a new name and, as they did before the 2020 Super Bowl, many of them will use Sunday’s game as an opportunity to protest outside NFL events.
The Chiefs have also made tweaks to their game-day policies over the past five years. Some of these tweaks have been a result of feedback from a local group of Native American leaders they consulted on the issue.
“You are going to have opinions on all sides on what we should and shouldn’t do,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan told the Associated Press. “We’re going to continue to have those discussions. We’re going to continue to make changes going forward, and hopefully changes that do what we hope, which is respect and honor Native American heritage while celebrating the fan experience.”
Among those changes: The team has banned headdresses; no longer uses its horse mascot, Warpaint; and team cheerleaders and representatives are instructed to do the chop with a closed fist, not an open one.
Unlimited access to our digital content — including videos, podcasts and the popular e-edition — starts at $1 for 26 weeks.
But unlike the NCAA, which passed legislation designed to curb the use of Native American imagery, the NFL has left the issue up to each of its teams.
The Redskins’ name had been protested for decades before it was finally changed, not by league mandate, but “voluntarily” by owner Dan Snyder under sponsor pressure.
The decision came at the end of an ugly fight between Snyder and the team’s three minority owners — Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Fred Smith.
Smith owns FedEx, which was the first company to publicly call for a name change. FedEx was followed by Nike and Walmart, among others.
The ownership tussle ended with Snyder buying out the 40.5% of the team owned by his partners for $875 million in 2021 (that share is now worth an estimated $2.5 billion, as Snyder prepares to sell). Schar is banned from owning part of an NFL team again.
Those politics, far more than pressure from Native American advocacy groups, drove the decision in Washington.
In Kansas City, on the other hand, the team and its owners, the Hunt family, enjoy broad public support and have received cover from politicians, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
“I think it’s an honor when teams pick out the names of the Native Americans and what they’ve been through,” the Republican told reporters. “You know, I think we make too much political hype nowadays, people just want to come out and have fun.”
Far from being an ancient tradition, the chop’s origins are fairly recent in the world of sports.
A student group at Florida State, named the Scalphunters, are credited with starting it in either 1983 or 1984. The Atlanta Braves also adopted it shortly thereafter.
In 1990, a former Florida State band member brought it to Northwest Missouri State, where he was band director. They performed it at halftime of a Chiefs game, and it stuck.
“The Arrowhead Chop is part of the game-day experience that is really important to our fans,” Donovan said to The Kansas City Star.
Indeed, its popularity, combined with the team’s on-field success, have caused local Native American groups to tread lightly in their advocacy.
John Learned, a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, has advocated for a number of game-day changes over the past decade, but not the removal of the chop.
“We’re not going to come after the chop, because it’s unique,” he said to the New York Times. “It’s a rallying cry for our team.”
The team briefly stopped playing the music that accompanies the chant, but fans continued to perform it on their own, and the team quietly reinstated the music.
A wave of social activism after George Floyd’s murder brought the issue back to the forefront, with the Cleveland Indians among the teams changing their name.
However, it does not appear that change is imminent in Kansas City — a reflection of the success of the team, their ability to keep the support of portions of the Native American community and the politics of the area.
The Chiefs played the first game after Floyd’s death, and when players locked arms for a moment of unity after the national anthem, some of the fans in attendance booed.
Melanie Martinez-Lopez (804) 649-6442
@melanieml33 on Twitter