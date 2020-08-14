With others shut down, the Kickers want to represent all of Richmond's sports community

"We want the community to be a part of this. We're not just a soccer team, we're a unifier of people in all walks of life," Sawatzky said.

"To have that diverse group of people come and cheer us on, I mean, all of us have been sitting on our couches for five months. So that opportunity and that life that they bring us is just massive."

Defender Ian Antley, who notched his first professional assist in the win over Madison, said the limited number of fans in attendance Saturday were key in spurring the Kickers to a hard-fought win in their home opener.

After Antley found Argentinian native Emiliano Terzaghi for the opening goal early on, Richmond had to absorb some pressure from the visitors to grind out the victory.

"It was an absolute game changer, the fans at City are absolutely unbelievable. The Red Army, they're fantastic," Antley said.

"My first time getting to play in front of them, I thought they brought great energy, a great atmosphere in the stadium. We definitely felt that late in the game."