Woody: A family marathon turns into an adventure, but the good kind

The point comes where age matters.

Really matters, and not in the sense of, “Oh boy, I finally can get my license and be free to go where I want when I want [in your dreams].” And not in the sense of, “Oh yeah! I don’t have to use that fake ID anymore to ...” I’d really rather not know.

What I do know is age matters when doctors are looking at the results of your most recent lab work. Things go from, “Let’s keep an eye on that,” to “Considering your age and history ...” and you’re set for a date with a scan, a diagnostic test or an increased dosage of medication.

You start to think, “A little adventure wouldn’t be such a bad thing about now.”

So, when the most recent edition of the Richmond Marathon arrived and Jackson, our 21-year-old grandson, decided to run, I had an idea.

The marathon course hits Riverside Drive not too far from our house. We stood there in 2015 when Jackson’s father, Jake, our oldest son, ran by and said, “Will you take this, Mom?” as he tossed his sweatshirt to us. Eight miles into the 26.2-mile race, runners often realize they no longer need a sweatshirt.