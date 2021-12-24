Woody: A family marathon turns into an adventure, but the good kind

The point comes where age matters.
Really matters, and not in the sense of, “Oh boy, I finally can get my license and be free to go where I want when I want [in your dreams].” And not in the sense of, “Oh yeah! I don’t have to use that fake ID anymore to ...” I’d really rather not know.
What I do know is age matters when doctors are looking at the results of your most recent lab work. Things go from, “Let’s keep an eye on that,” to “Considering your age and history ...” and you’re set for a date with a scan, a diagnostic test or an increased dosage of medication.
You start to think, “A little adventure wouldn’t be such a bad thing about now.”
So, when the most recent edition of the Richmond Marathon arrived and Jackson, our 21-year-old grandson, decided to run, I had an idea.
The marathon course hits Riverside Drive not too far from our house. We stood there in 2015 when Jackson’s father, Jake, our oldest son, ran by and said, “Will you take this, Mom?” as he tossed his sweatshirt to us. Eight miles into the 26.2-mile race, runners often realize they no longer need a sweatshirt.
We planned to be in the same spot when Jackson came by and catch anything he might need to throw our way.
One thing was different this year. I had my bicycle.
Jackson passed us, looking good. Nice stride, steady pace, no signs of strain or stress.
We yelled our support. He thanked his grandma and grandpa, using breath he probably should have saved.
Soon after he went by, I began my ride.
I rode adjacent to, but not close to, runners. I rode on a parallel route when possible, understanding that runners in the midst of a marathon don’t want to see some yahoo effortlessly pedaling by.
My goal was simple — see Jackson as often as possible, shout encouraging words to him and, if he needed it, provide an energy bar or two. That never was needed.
After Riverside Drive, I planned to hurry to Lee Bridge. Instead, I received a bonus. Jackson’s parents were standing on Forest Hill Avenue, waiting for their oldest child. I waited with them.
Grandson, son, daughter-in-law and a bike ride. Pretty sweet deal.
Jackson ran past us, still looking strong and relaxed.
“Looking good, Jackson,” we yelled.
His parents left for their next post, The Diamond.
I left for the Lee Bridge.
I rode by Jackson on Semmes Avenue.
“You look great,” I hollered to him.
“Thanks, grandpa,” he said. “Feeling good.”
I took various side streets and back roads to get to Arthur Ashe Boulevard, The Diamond and Jackson’s parents.
We waited. He arrived. We yelled out our support.
Jake and his wife Emmy headed for the finish line. I continued onward.
I was surprised at how quickly I reached the arch over Bellevue Avenue, the gateway to the northside portion of the course.
Then again, I was pedaling. The runners probably don’t find that stretch of road so short.
That was confirmed a few minutes later when I caught up with Jackson.
“Looking good, buddy,” I called to him.
“My legs are numb,” he said.
Rut-roh.
“You still look good,” I yelled.
I headed for the finish line. But, fully aware no one wanted to deal with a bicyclist rolling down the final stretch on 5th Street and entering the runner’s chute, I took an alternate route — 2nd Street, down the hill, past Tredegar and onto Brown’s Island.
Not long after, Jackson, his parents and his younger brother Peyton, a freshman at VCU, arrived.
Jackson had finished in 3:26;52, 36 of 153 in the 20-24 age group, 521 of 3,575 overall. Pretty good for a first marathon, especially when he trained on his own while taking a full course load at Virginia Tech and working about 20 hours a week as a server in a restaurant.
It is so good to be so young.
“My legs went dead at 18 miles,” Jackson said.
Uh, yeah, I know that feeling.
Years ago, when I was a young sports writer for The Richmond News Leader, I covered the Richmond Marathon on my bicycle. I was but an occasional bike rider then, and things did not go as planned.
In those days, the final miles of the course crossed Huguenot Bridge heading north and soon thereafter hit the rather daunting hill on Cary Street Road.
Near the foot of that hill, in front of River Road Shopping Center, my legs cramped so badly I was unable to pedal. I stopped, somehow remained upright for a few seconds, before falling into the grass at the edge of the road, much like Arte Johnson did on his tricycle on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In (look it up, youngsters).
A kind policeman let me sit in a cruiser with the heat blasting on my aching legs until I was ready to head toward the finish line. And as Jackson had no real recollection of how he covered the final eight miles on dead legs, I have no idea how I made it up the hill on Cary Street Road that day.
Now, thanks to regular workouts on the Virginia Capital Trail, no cramps or Arte Johnson imitations were involved.
During Jackson’s marathon, my wife, the Lovely Mrs. Woody, had texted Jake to say, “Dad’s gone off on his bike.” Jake replied, “Just saw him ... Dad’s having an adventure.” The Lovely Mrs. Woody answered, “Dad’s good at that.”
Well, sort of.
My adventures are fairly tame. But when they include my wonderful family, a cool day and a long bike ride, how can you not be reminded that, yeah, while you’ve reached the point where age really matters, these memories matter so much more.