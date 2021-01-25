Woody: Chatting with Hank Aaron remains a cherished memory

My life intersected with Hank Aaron in May of 1991.
It wasn’t until Aaron’s death was announced Friday, almost 30 years later, that I realized the impression that intersection had made.
Aaron was in Richmond to promote his autobiography, and I was asked if I wanted to interview him and write a column.
Who’s going to say no to the opportunity to talk to one of the greatest baseball players in history?
I met with Aaron in a small conference room of a downtown hotel.
We talked about his book, written with Lonnie Wheeler, and about breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record. We discussed the people with “room temperature IQs” (my words) who sent him racially-charged hate mail for daring to break the record of revered baseball icon, a white man who had played when African-Americans were not permitted on Major or Minor League rosters.
What I remember most is Aaron’s demeanor – calm, polite, mild-mannered and unassuming.
Aaron not only had time for an interview late on the afternoon before he spoke that evening, he didn’t mind that two young boys were sitting quietly in the room while the interview took place.
Hank Aaron, a baseball legend, was kind enough to allow two of my sons, ages 11 and 8 – the third, who was not yet 2 years old, was too young to sit through an interview – to join us.
They let me do my job without interruption. Their reward, offered by Aaron, was an autographed copy of his book.
They accepted. We still have the book with the inscription, “To Pete & Jake. Best Wishes. Hank Aaron.”
The Notorious Woody Brothers have been around. They attended the training camp of what is now the Washington Football team for a number of years.
Jake, now 41, went with me to training camp for the first time when he was 6 years old. I had cleared his attendance with Joe Gibbs, then the Redskins’ head coach. His training camp. His rules. If Gibbs had said no, I would have been disappointed, but would have understood. Instead, Gibbs understood.
When the first practice Jake attended ended, Gibbs walked past a group of writers on his way to the locker room. He saw Jake, looked at me, nodded toward Jake, whose back was to Gibbs, and softly said, “Is that him?”
I nodded.
Gibbs walked to Jake, placed his hands on his shoulders, looked down at him as Jake looked up and back to see who was behind him, placing adult-sized hands on his shoulders.
Gibbs, like most coaches and many athletes, amateur and professional, is great with kids. He asked Jake how he’d liked practice. He told Jake to behave so he wouldn’t have to fine him like he did the players who got out of line. And then Gibbs said, “Listen. Do. Not. Play. This game. Play golf. Play tennis. But don’t play this game.”
Gibbs was joking, sort of. But even then, in 1986, he knew the toll football took on a player’s body, mind and, sometimes even his spirit.
Three years later, when Pete turned 6, he joined me and his brother at training camp.
The boys would play Wiffle Ball while I worked.
The writers had rooms in one of the dorms at Dickinson College, and the players were in a nearby dorm. One day, I glanced out the window and saw my sons had two new friends in their game.
Mark Rypien, the quarterback who would become the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, and Mark Schlereth, offensive guard for Washington and later for Denver who started in three Super Bowls, were walking to their dorm when they saw the game in progress and joined in for five or 10 minutes.
Most athletes aren’t just good with kids, many are just big kids.
Being around famous athletes and future Hall of Famers was nothing new to the Notorious Woody Brothers.
All this came up Friday when Aaron’s death was announced.
I saw Pete, now 38, Friday afternoon. He remembered the book, the autograph and sitting through the interview.
“The book is still at the house,” I said.
When he thought about that long ago interview, Jake said, “I do remember thinking it was a big deal, even then [when he was months from turning 12]. And just that he was very nice to us.”
Pete said, “I don’t have any specific or profound memory, I just remember thinking before, during and since that it was a big deal to meet Hank Aaron, and we were lucky to do it. Even before the news [of Aaron’s death], I would bring it up whenever I had the chance.
“We tagged along to a lot of games, practices, training camps, but that’s the one that stands out most to me.”
And now that I understand what it meant to my sons, it will for me as well.