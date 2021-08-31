Wootton Asset jets to win in Virginia Derby, claiming quirky three-peat for trainer Graham Motion

He made his move with a head of steam, and then some.
Coming out of the final turn, acclaimed jockey Jose Ortiz steered his horse, Wootton Asset, to an ambitious slide to the outside of a pack in chase of Indian Lake in Tuesday’s 18th running of the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs.
Indian Lake, ridden by Ruben Silvera, had pulled ahead on the backstretch of Colonial Downs’ 1 1/8-mile turf course and led for most of the race.
But Ortiz, the fifth-winningest jockey in the nation this year, saw an opening and went for it.
He pulled out wide as the field reached the frontstretch for the final leg and overtook a charging It Can Be Done and held off Slicked Back to win.
Wootton Asset gave trainer Graham Motion a third consecutive Virginia Derby win — a streak that, due to circumstance, has come over a span of five years and not all at Colonial Downs.
“We’ve had a lot of luck here, and it’s always good to come back for that reason,” Motion said.
Wootton Asset finished with a time of 1:46.79. Slicked Back placed second, and It Can Be Done was third in the Grade 3, $250,000 stakes race.
Fernando De La Cruz, who rode Slicked Back, placed an objection after the race claiming Ortiz and Wootton Asset made contact with him on the move out wide that ultimately won the race. But after review, the results were upheld.
“He didn’t have enough horse at that point to keep me in there,” Ortiz said of De La Cruz. “So I just went on. And I never made contact with him. If we did, it was a very slight brush.”
Colonial Downs, with an 11-race card, also set a single-day handle record Tuesday at $4.8 million. That broke a previous record of $4.4 million set in 2008.
Wootton Asset was bred in France and is owned by Madaket Stables. Boston native Sol Kumin is the owner of the stable, which is named after the Madaket area of Nantucket, Mass.
Motion, originally from Cambridge, England, also trained 2019 Virginia Derby winner English Bee and 2017 Derby winner Just Howard. The 2017 race was contested at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md., during a period when Colonial Downs was closed. And the race wasn’t held in 2018, as Colonial Downs prepared for its 2019 reopening, or in 2020, after the meet was cut short because of COVID-19 issues.
That’s how Motion achieved his three-peat over five years, a quirk he didn’t quite release in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s race.
“That’s amazing,” he said. “I hadn’t even thought of that to be honest.”
Motion, who trained 2011 Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom, said he felt Wootton Asset had been getting better and better. The horse posted consecutive third-place finishes in July, at Delaware Park and Pimlico.
Tuesday was the first time Wootton Asset ran on firm ground, Motion said.
“So, he kind of put it together today,” Motion said. “And having Jose Ortiz, who’s one of the top riders in the country, come to ride him, that didn’t hurt either.”
When Tuesday’s race took off, Silvera and Indian Lake paced the field. Indian Lake lengthened its lead down the backstretch. As the field navigated the final turn, Ortiz assessed the situation.
He said he wanted to see if De La Cruz had enough horse with Slicked Back. But he was surprised to find that De La Cruz couldn’t keep him inside.
“So I went on and made my move. When I went, I went all in,” De La Cruz said. “I made my move and I said, ‘If I get caught late, I get caught late. But I got to make it now.’”
It was a good decision, even if it was a close call that prompted De La Cruz’s objection. Wootton Asset had the juice to finish strong.
“The horse has been running longer distances. … I think he was on the right spot today,” Ortiz said.
In other stakes action Tuesday, Tuned (also ridden by Ortiz) won the $150,000 Old Nelson Stakes, Epic Look took the $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, Trust Our Journey claimed the $100,000 Rosie’s Stakes and Flippant won the $150,000 Virginia Oaks.
Wednesday was scheduled to be the final day of racing at Colonial Downs for the 2021 season.
The track has been good to Motion and Ortiz.
“I like this track a lot,” Motion said. “I mean, it’s one of the fairest tracks we come to.
“We love racing here.”
