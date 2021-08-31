Wootton Asset jets to win in Virginia Derby, claiming quirky three-peat for trainer Graham Motion

He made his move with a head of steam, and then some.

Coming out of the final turn, acclaimed jockey Jose Ortiz steered his horse, Wootton Asset, to an ambitious slide to the outside of a pack in chase of Indian Lake in Tuesday’s 18th running of the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs.

Indian Lake, ridden by Ruben Silvera, had pulled ahead on the backstretch of Colonial Downs’ 1 1/8-mile turf course and led for most of the race.

But Ortiz, the fifth-winningest jockey in the nation this year, saw an opening and went for it.

He pulled out wide as the field reached the frontstretch for the final leg and overtook a charging It Can Be Done and held off Slicked Back to win.

Wootton Asset gave trainer Graham Motion a third consecutive Virginia Derby win — a streak that, due to circumstance, has come over a span of five years and not all at Colonial Downs.

“We’ve had a lot of luck here, and it’s always good to come back for that reason,” Motion said.

Wootton Asset finished with a time of 1:46.79. Slicked Back placed second, and It Can Be Done was third in the Grade 3, $250,000 stakes race.