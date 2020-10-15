Martinsville Speedway to allow 1,000 fans for Cup playoffs race

Martinsville Speedway will allow just 1,000 fans in its grandstands for its Nov. 1 NASCAR Cup Series race.

The 1,000-fan limit will also be in effect for each of the events for NASCAR’s lower-level series events, the Gander Truck Series on Oct. 30 and the Xfinity Series Oct. 31.

The crowd size limit means the races are already sold out. According to the track’s website, no tickets are available for sale for the weekend’s events.

The track has grandstand capacity of about 44,000, but 1,000 is the limit under the state’s current pandemic-related Phase 3 rules.

The speedway will not have to count NASCAR competitors, event workers or media members against the attendance total.

The track announced last week that fans would be back for the races – the first time this year that fans will be on hand for any of NASCAR’s national touring series events in the state – but did not say how many fans would be allowed to attend.

NASCAR resumed its racing schedule in May after a pause of more than two months. Several races have been run with empty grandstands. Other races, in states with less stringent crowd limits, have run events with fan attendance estimated at up to 25,000.