Martorano's grand slam highlight's Flying Squirrels' win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brandon Martorano slugged a grand slam to highlight a five-run second inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored the first eight runs of the game and cruised to an 10-5 Eastern League victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night.

Tyler Fitzgerald homered, tripled and drove in three runs for Richmond. Jacob Heyward also homered, and Frankie Tostado finished 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Flying Squirrels (18-11).

Right-hander Gray Fenter allowed just two walks in 4ß innings for Richmond, and Solomon Bates (4-0) followed with 2ª innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. R.J. Dabovich got the final out for his second save.