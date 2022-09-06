 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside

Matheny, Schmitt star in Flying Squirrels' victory

  • 0

BOWIE, Md. — Shane Matheny and Casey Schmitt drove in two runs apiece as the Richmond Flying Squirrels knocked off the Bowie BaySox 7-3 in a Eastern League game Tuesday night.

Matheny walloped his 12th home run of the season in the eighth inning to put the game away for Richmond (20-37). Schmitt lined a two-run single that highlighted a four-run third inning and later doubled. He finished 2 for 5 and upped his average to .369.

Richmond starter Keaton Winn (2-2) pitched five innings, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News