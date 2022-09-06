Matheny, Schmitt star in Flying Squirrels' victory

BOWIE, Md. — Shane Matheny and Casey Schmitt drove in two runs apiece as the Richmond Flying Squirrels knocked off the Bowie BaySox 7-3 in a Eastern League game Tuesday night.

Matheny walloped his 12th home run of the season in the eighth inning to put the game away for Richmond (20-37). Schmitt lined a two-run single that highlighted a four-run third inning and later doubled. He finished 2 for 5 and upped his average to .369.